Finalized presidential primary ballot will include Trump and 12 Democrats

The list of candidates slated to appear on Wisconsin ballots in the 2020 presidential primary has been finalized with 12 Democratic candidates and President Donald Trump.

The bipartisan state Presidential Preference Selection Committee earlier this month selected candidates to appear on the ballot. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to drop off the list or secure necessary signatures to be added.

Democratic candidates on the April 7 primary ballot are: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; investor and activist Tom Steyer; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and author Marianne Williamson also were chosen by the committee, but they later suspended their campaigns.

Republican challengers Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, were left off the ballot by Republicans. Neither candidate secured the roughly 8,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot.