Finalists for open Dane County court slots included Dept. of Safety and Professional Services deputy, assistant U.S. attorneys

Frost described the case, Rucho v. Common Cause, as "particularly damaging" to Wisconsinites because it opens up for attack "the idea that every person's vote should count equally," while also handcuffing "the federal judicial system from helping victims of extreme partisan gerrymandering."

"Democrats in Wisconsin have suffered nearly 10 years now from having their vote count less, or arguably not at all in some cases, because of unfairly formed districts," he wrote, adding: "The Supreme Court’s refusal to address extreme partisan gerrymandering effectively stamped the US Supreme Court’s approval on both political parties interfering with the right to vote based solely on political affiliation."

Both Trammel and Conway also referenced the decision in their answers, with Trammel noting that justices "refused to wade into such political thicket," leaving Wisconsinites with the "sole option … to exercise their voice and power at the polls in electing their representatives" if they aren't satisfied with new legislative maps.