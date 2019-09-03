A final curbside sandbag collection will start Monday for Madison residents, the city announced.
Residents will have until Sept. 22 to place the sandbags on the curb to be picked up.
Those who are not in the flood zone, need to request pickup. Residents can visit the city’s flooding website to find out if they live in the “Flood Zone” or “Request Pickup” areas.
Residents with homes that fall within the Flood Zone should place their sandbags on the terrace or road edge, not in the street or the gutter, and they should not be covered with brush, leaves, or yard waste.
Those who reside in an area where they need to request pickup must get their request in and their sandbags to the road edge by Sept. 22.
Residents can submit a Request Sandbag Collection form online, or call the sandbag collection hotline at 608-242-6001 and follow the recorded directions.
Madison residents can also haul their sandbags themselves to the sandbag drop-off site at 4602 Sycamore Ave. Sandbags that are hauled to this site should be placed in the public sandbag drop-off area.
At the Sycamore Avenue site, a loader with a special attachment will scoop the sandbags into a hopper, where a series of blades will rip the bags open, allowing the sand to filter out.
The sand will be stored for future use as fill material in various city projects, while the empty bags will be hauled to the landfill.