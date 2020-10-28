Final Marquette poll shows advantage for Biden, whose supporters are voting early

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s five-point lead over President Donald Trump continued among Wisconsin voters in the final Marquette University Law School poll before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The 48% to 43% margin among likely voters is largely in line with a Marquette poll earlier this month, which found Biden logged 46% support to Trump's 41%.
Meanwhile, 2% said they were supporting Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, while 8% of respondents this time said they were undecided or wouldn’t share who they planned to vote for — a group poll director Charles Franklin noted in announcing the results Wednesday that broke heavily for Trump at the end in 2016.
In the field following the final presidential debate, the latest survey's release came the same day a Washington Post-ABC News poll showed Biden up by 17 percentage points in Wisconsin, leading Trump 57% to 40% among likely voters.
Those findings are an outlier, as FiveThirtyEight noted Wednesday. No other poll of the state showed that size of a margin for Biden since June. Indeed, one of the most notable aspects of the Marquette poll's look at the presidential race over the summer and into the fall is the consistency of its results: throughout local surges in COVID-19 cases, the first presidential debate, the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, and previous protests, Biden's lead over Trump hovered around plus-five throughout.
Meanwhile, a separate poll this week from the UW-Madison Elections Research Center showed Biden had built on his lead among likely Wisconsin voters. While he was up 49% to 44% in last month's survey, the latest results gave Biden a nine-point lead over Trump in the key swing state.
Support Local Journalism
The new Marquette poll showed divides in support among those who had already voted early compared with those who have yet to cast their ballots. In all, 64% of those who already did so said they backed Biden, while 25% said they supported Trump. But among likely voters who haven’t yet participated in the election, 56% said they’d support Trump, while 35% said they’d back Biden.
When modeling different assumptions surrounding voter turnout and how undecided voters’ participation would influence the results, pollsters found when assuming all registered voters would cast ballots under a high-turnout scenario, Biden’s lead was 47% to Trump’s 43%. But assuming a lower participation rate, in which some likely voters don’t vote, Biden’s lead was 48% to Trump’s 45%.
While still steady in its Biden-Trump head-to-head matchup, the poll did see some movement in voters’ views of individual contenders. Asked whether Biden cares about “people like you,” 56% of registered voters said yes while 40% said no — different from mid-June, when the split was 46% to 42%.
Trump also saw some improvement, though he’s still underwater. Forty-three percent of registered voters agreed Trump cares about them, while 54% disagreed. In mid-June, the divide was 39% yes to 57% no.
Franklin noted last cycle, Trump’s appeal to people who “felt like they had been ignored by the political system for a long time” was a big focus, while this year, Biden is also “stressing that he cares about you, the average American, all Americans.”
“I think this is something that both candidates have based part of their appeal on in terms of reaching out to otherwise ignored voters,” he said. “That message is less convincing to people for Donald Trump.”
The poll was in the field from Oct. 21-25, overlapping with the last presidential debate on Thursday. It included 806 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minute 4.3 percentage points, and 749 likely voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.