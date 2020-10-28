Final Marquette poll shows advantage for Biden, whose supporters are voting early

Trump also saw some improvement, though he’s still underwater. Forty-three percent of registered voters agreed Trump cares about them, while 54% disagreed. In mid-June, the divide was 39% yes to 57% no.

Franklin noted last cycle, Trump’s appeal to people who “felt like they had been ignored by the political system for a long time” was a big focus, while this year, Biden is also “stressing that he cares about you, the average American, all Americans.”

“I think this is something that both candidates have based part of their appeal on in terms of reaching out to otherwise ignored voters,” he said. “That message is less convincing to people for Donald Trump.”

The poll was in the field from Oct. 21-25, overlapping with the last presidential debate on Thursday. It included 806 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minute 4.3 percentage points, and 749 likely voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

