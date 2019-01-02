Try 1 month for 99¢

The following candidates have filed to be on the ballot in the April 2 election. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Wednesday. If necessary, a primary will be held Feb. 19. (I) denotes incumbent.

All information was provided by municipal and school clerks; in some cases, listings may be incomplete.

SCHOOL RACES

Barneveld

(3-year terms)

District 1

Tadd Owens (I), 206 Victoria Court, Barneveld

District 2

Peter Shatrawka, 8016 AACC Road, Barneveld

District 3

Amy Hugill (I), 120 Victoria Lane, Barneveld

Belleville

(Three 3-year terms)

Marian Viney (I), 120 Green St., Belleville

Barbara Peterson (I), W3290 Schaefer Road, Belleville

Trevor J Johann, N9409 Highway D, Belleville

Cambridge

(Two 3-year terms)

Michael Huffman (I), N3970 W. Cedar Road, Cambridge

Heidi Thuli (I), W8854 Deer Run Trail, Cambridge,

Columbus

(two 3-year terms)

Keith Loppnow, N3164 River Road Columbus

Mike O’Brien (I), 241 Chapin St., Columbus

David Fischer, 1696 Esker Trail Columbus

Deerfield

(Two 3-year terms)

Lisa Sigurslid (I), 307 S. Atwood Lane., Deerfield

Tom Bush, 207 Neli Court, Deerfield

Deforest

Village of DeForest

(Two 3-year terms)

Jan Berg (I), 728 South St., DeForest

Brian Coker (I), 707 Sunnybrook Drive, DeForest

Village of Windsor

(3-year term)

Steve Tenpas (I), 4385 Sequoia Drive, Windsor

Village of Windsor

(1-year term)

Keri Brunelle (I), 6692 Prairie Creek Road, Windsor

Edgerton

No information provided

Evansville

(Two 3-year terms)

Eric Busse (I), 478 Badger Drive, Evansville

Curtis Nyhus (I), 219 N Water St, Evansville

Lodi

(Two 3-year terms)

William Wipperfurth (I), 6755 Highway P, Dane

Julie Lyn McKiernan, 253 North St., Dane

Madison

(3-year terms)

Seat 3

Kaleem Caire, 7856 Wood Reed Drive, Madison

Cristiana Carusi, 5709 Bittersweet Place

Skylar Croy, 502 N. Frances St., Madison

Seat 4

David Blaska, 5213 Loruth Terrace, Madison

Laila Borokhim, 2214 Monroe St., Madison

Albert Bryan, 4302 Hillcrest Drive, Madison

Ali Muldrow, 1966 East Main St., Madison

Seat 5

TJ Mertz, 1210 Gilson St., Madison

Ananda Mirilli, 1027 S. Sunnyvale Lane Unit A, Madison

Amos Roe, 5705 Crabapple Lane, Madison

Marshall

(Two 3-year terms)

Debra Frigo (I), 4983 Highway 73, Marshall

Mike Rateike (I), 6243 Highway 73, Marshall

Mcfarland

(Two 3-year terms)

Craig Howery (I), 5307 Timber Lane, McFarland

Christine M. Pribbenow, 5103 Black Walnut Drive

Arlyn Halvorson (I), 4128 Mahoney Road, McFarland

Middleton-Cross Plains

Area I

(3-year term)

Katy Morgan, 4206 Savannah Court, Middleton

Area III

(3-year term)

Minza Karim, 9419 Stoneywood Blvd., Middleton

Area IV

(one 3-year term and one 2-year term)

Todd Smith (I), 6406 Wydown Circle, Middleton

Robert Hesselbein, 1420 N. High Point Road, Middleton

Monona Grove

(Two 3-year terms)

Susan Manning (I), 1108 Nishishin Trail NE, Monona

Peter Sobol (I), 6005 Midwood Ave., Monona

Mount Horeb

(Three 3-year terms)

Jeff Hanna (I), 101 Harvest Circle, Mount Horeb

Kimberly Sailor (I), 205 Oak Tree Court, Mount Horeb

Leah Lipska (I), 306 Lake St., Mount Horeb

New Glarus

(Two 3-year terms)

Debra Fairbanks (I), N7655 Highway J, Monticello

Bill Oemichen, W6159 Legler Valley Road, New Glarus

Mark Smith, W6540 Highway 39, New Glarus

Oregon

(Two 3-year terms)

Krista Flanagan (I), 401 Medinah St., Oregon

Ahna Bizjak, 390 Kassander Way, Oregon

Pecatonica

(Two 3-year terms)

Dave McSherry (I), 2200 Mill Dam Road, Barneveld

Rick Rolfsmeyer (I), 7087 Highway 39, Hollandale

Jerry Bredeson, 7380 Highway F, Blanchardville

Steven Cary, 803 Blake St., Blanchardville

Poynette

(Two 3-year terms)

Gerald Burke (I), 303 Meadow Lane, Poynette

Jamie Pauli (I), N1545 Highway 22, Arlington

River Valley

(3-year terms)

Area 3

Jeff Maier (I), 3731 Dolan Road, Spring Green

Area 6

Sara Young (I), 235 N. Albany St., Spring Green

Area 9

John Bettinger (I), 1550 Wildwood Drive, Plain

Sauk Prairie

(Two 3-year terms)

Towns of Prairie du Sac and Sumpter

Richard Talmage (I), S9913 Exchange Road, Prairie du Sac

Villages of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City

Tyler Erickson (I), 120 Ash St., Apt. 8, Sauk City

Stoughton

(Three 3-year terms)

Shawn Rundblade, 1432 Felland St., Stoughton

Joe Freye (I), 1511 Willow Drive, Stoughton

Jill Patterson (I), 400 S. Page St. Stoughton

Yolibeth Fitzgibbon (I), 669 Highway N, Stoughton

Sun Prairie

(Three 3-year terms)

Steve Schroeder (I), 1300 Fitness Run, Sun Prairie

Dave Hoekstra (I), 1077 Virdon Drive, Sun Prairie

Caren Diedrich (I), 393 Bella Way, Sun Prairie

Tim Fandek, 250 S Goldenrod Drive, Sun Prairie

Montie Bowie, 3129 Katie Ida Lane, Sun Prairie

Bob Jokisch, 301 Crossing Ridge Court, Sun Prairie

Verona

Portion 2

(3-year term)

Amy Almond (I), 2564 Roanoke Circle, Fitchburg

At large

(3-year term)

Noah Roberts (I), 5846 Devoro Road, Fitchburg

At large

(1-year term)

Deborah Biddle, 306 Wynnwood Drive, Verona

Waterloo

District 3

(4-year term)

Bobbi Forman (I), 312 Anna St., Waterloo,

District 4

(3-year term)

Debra Stein (I), 7833 Island Church Road, Waterloo

Waunakee

(Three 3-year terms)

David Boetcher (I), 916 Lexington Way, Waunakee

Jack Heinemann (I), 1440 Blueridge Trail, Waunakee

Wisconsin Heights

No information provided

CITY RACES

Edgerton

City Council

(2-year terms)

District 1

Matt McIntyre (I), 3 Mechanic St.

Sarah E. Braun, 112 W Fulton St. Apt 1

District 2

Candy Davis (I), 434 Fairfield Circle

Anthony C Olson, 113 Garfield St.

District 3

Mark A. Wellnitz (I), 428 Newville St.

Anne Radtke, 309 Quigley St

Fitchburg

Mayor

(1-year term)

Jason Gonzalez (I), 2674 North Park Lane #402

Aaron Richardson, 2676 McGaw Road

City Council

District 1, Seat 1

(2-year term)

Dorothy Krause (I), 2105 Apache Drive

Rich Tate, 5710 Smithfield Circle

District 1, Seat 2

(1-year term)

Anne Scott (I), 2561 Roanoke Circle

District 2, Seat 3

(2-year term)

Julia Arata-Fratta (I), 2911 Melissa Circle

Patrick Stern, 2969 Bryn Wood Drive

District 2, Seat 4

(1-year term)

Dan Bahr (I), 3010 Yarmouth Greenway #107

District 3, Seat 5

(2-year term)

Sarah Schroeder, 2622 Mica Road

District 3, Seat 6

(1-year term)

Dan Carpenter (I), 2611 Gallagher Drive #202

District 4, Seat 7

(2-year term)

Tom Clauder (I), 2583 Norwich St.

Matthew Jones, 5152 E. Cheryl Parkway Unit 101

District 4, Seat 8

(1-year term)

Marc A. Jones, 2266 S. Syene Road

Ed Kinney, 5390 Whalen Road

Scott Lehmann, 5023 Highway M

Janell Rice, 2755 Jasmine Drive

Municipal judge

(2-year term)

Hamdy Ezalarab (I), 5785 Clermont Court

Madison

Mayor

(4-year term)

Mo Cheeks, 3545 Nakoma Road

Nick Hart, 56 N. Lakewood Gardens Lane, town of Madison

Toriana Pettaway, 21 Firestone Court

Satya Rhodes-Conway, 2642 Hoard St.

Raj Shukla, 2115 Kendall Ave.

Paul Soglin (I), 121 Standish Court

City Council

(2-year terms)

District 1

Barbara Harrington-McKinney (I), 1209 Dayflower Drive

District 2

Patrick Heck, 123 N. Blount St. Apt. 303

James White, 1340 E. Dayton St. #1

District 3

Michael Cerro, 4910 Goldfinch Drive

Lindsay Lemmer, 5405 Sudbury Way

Jared Schumacker, 439 Galileo Drive

District 4

Mike Verveer (I), 614 W. Doty St.

District 5

Shiva Bidar-Sielaff (I), 2704 Kendall Ave.

District 6

Marsha Rummel (I), 1029 Spaight St. #6C

District 7

Badri Lankella, 3017 Winter Park Place

Donna V. Moreland, 3818 Mammoth Trail

District 8

Note: Deadline extended to 5 p.m. Jan. 7.

Matthew Mitnick, 1650 Kronshage Drive Unit 111

Avra Reddy, 615 W. Johnson St. Unit 1146

District 9

Paul Skidmore (I), 13 Red Maple Trail

District 10

Zachary Henak, 4030 Council Crest

Kristin Johnson, 510 Piper Drive

District 11

Arvina Martin (I), 4901 Waukesha St.

District 12

Syed Abbas, 2513 Coolidge St.

Diane Farsetta, 213 N. Fifth St.

Lydia Maurer, 1913 Shelley Lane

James Stansfield, 1905 Elka Lane

Mark-Anthony Whitaker, 328 Kedzie St. #14

District 13

Tag Evers, 2329 Keyes Ave.

David Hoffert, 2006 Monroe St.

Justin Kirchen, 155 Rodney Court

Lee Lazar, 1906 Vilas Ave.

District 14

Sheri Carter (I), 3009 Ashford Lane

District 15

Grant Foster, 3930 Anchor Drive

Angela Jenkins, 207 Morningside Ave.

Justin Williams, 4905 Buckeye Road

District 16

Michael J Tierney (I), 4534 Secret Garden Drive

District 17

Samba Baldeh (I), 5150 Crescent Oaks Drive

James Creighton Mitchell, Jr., 1557 Cardinal Court, Lindenhurst, Illinois

District 18

Rebecca Kemble (I), 4217 School Road

District 19

Keith Furman (I), 5235 Harbor Court

Allison E. Martinson, 340 Island Drive

District 20

Christian Albouras, 2038 Rae Lane

Erica Janisch, 5305 Raymond Road

Middleton

No information provided

Monona

Mayor

(2-year term)

Mary O’Connor (I), 5103 Winnequah Road

City Council

(Three 2-year terms)

Doug Wood (I), 5304 Schluter Road

Nancy Moore (I), 4505 Winnequah Road

Kathy Thomas, 5903 Winnequah Road

Stoughton

City Council

(3-year terms except District 1)

District 1

(1-year term)

Timothy S. Riley (I), 404 Grant St.

District 2

Jean Ligocki, 1000 Giles St.

District 3

Tom Majewski (I), 516 S. Madison St.

District 4

Leonard (Ozzie) Doom, 1627 Buckingham Rd.

Sun Prairie

Mayor

(2-year term)

Paul Esser (I), 201 E Lane St.

City Council

(2-year terms)

District 1

Emily Rose Lindsey (I), 179 Vine St.

District 2

William E. Connors (I), 1514 Boulder Way

District 3

Mike Jacobs (I) 1237 Prospect Commons

District 4

Al Guyant (I), 1176 Virdon Drive

Municipal judge

(4-year term)

Thomas Hebl (I), 306 Windsor St.

Verona

City Council

(2-year terms)

District 1

Charlotte Jerney (I), 126 Meadowside Drive

District 2

Heather Reekie (I), 742 Schubert St.

VILLAGE RACES

Belleville

President

(2-year term)

Roger Hillebrand (I), 122 East Pearl St.

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Gary Salmela (I), 214 West Pearl St.

Debra Kazmar (I), 220 East Pearl St.

Dale Yurs, 219 Harmon Circle

Jacob Myrland, 125 Richard St.

Black Earth

President

(2-year term)

Patrick Troge (I), 1525 Riverview Drive

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Troy Esser (I), 1307 Madison St.

Josh Wahl (I), 4026 Red Hawk Run

Tom Parrell (I), 2133 Center St.

Blue Mounds

President, trustee (2) and municipal judge

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 9.

Brooklyn

President

(2-year term)

Jim Bakken, 224 Lincoln St.

Brit Springer, 103 Second St.

Kyle Smith, 100 Bowman St.

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Todd Klahn (I), 207 Bowman St.

Heather Kirkpatrick (I), 207 Division St.

Cambridge

President

(2-year term)

Paula Hollenbeck, 310 W. Main St

Mark McNally, 110 Waverly Drive

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Theodore Kumbier (I), 103 Scott St.

Kris Breunig (I), 104 West Ridge Circle

Kathy Cunningham (I), 413 Park St.

Steven Struss, 313 South St.

Cottage Grove

President

(2-year term)

John Williams, 504 Weald Bridge Road

Trustee

(2-year terms)

Sarah Valencia, 213 Weald Bridge Road

Jon Russell, 311 Southing Grange Road

Jeffrey C. Lennberg, 105 Ulster Court

Heidi Murphy, 3002 Pheasant Run

James Elmore, 31 Heather Drive

Alexander Jushchyshyn, 501 Killian Trail

Cross Plains

President

(2-year term)

Jay Lengfeld, 3092 Creekside Way

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Sarah Francois (I), 17201 Ludden Drive

Michael Pomykalski (I), 3047 Melody Parkway

Judith Ketelboeter, 2611 Church St.

Christopher Gavin, 2817 Brewery Road

Lori Zander, 64 Berdella Court

Dane

Trustee (2)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the village hall, 102 W. Main St.

Deerfield

President

(2-year term)

Greg Frutiger (I), 14 Greenwood St.

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Scott Tebon (I), 326 S. Atwood Lane

Jerry McMullen (I), 8 McGovern Court

Deforest

President

(2-year term)

Judd Blau (I), 414 Rosemal Lane

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Note: Deadline extended to 5 p.m. Jan. 7

Jane Cahill Wolfgram, 124 Meadow Lane

Adam Hanek, 612 Acker Parkway

Jason Kramar (I), 508 Woodvale Drive

Abigail Lowery (I), 513 Yahara St.

Taysheedra Noll, 936 Silver Ripple Way

Maple Bluff

President

(2-year term)

Tim O'Brien (I), no address provided

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Carl Vieth (I), no address provided

Jim Schuler (I), no address provided

Eric McLeod (I), no address provided

Marshall

No information provided

Mazomanie

President

(2-year term)

Gary Harrop (I), 807 Lichte Drive

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Troy Ruland, 110 Anne St.

Scott Mickelson (I), 24 W. High St.

Jeffrey Dyreson (I), 415 Henry St.

Mcfarland

President

(2-year term)

Brad Czebotar (I), 5211 Cook St.

Carolyn Clow, 6603 Schneider Place

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Stephanie Brassington (I), 5412 Broadhead St.

Eric Kryzenske, 6224 Renee Court

Clair Utter, 5220 Rustling Oaks Lane

Mount Horeb

No information provided

Oregon

President

(2-year term)

Jeanne Carpenter, 515 Oakwood Drive

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Jenna Jacobson (I), 124 Ash St.

Randy Glysch (I), 316 S. Main St.

Cory Horton (I), 890 Longwood Drive

Rockdale

President and trustee (2)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Robert M. Smithback Rockdale Community Center.

Shorewood Hills

No information provided

Waunakee

President

(2-year term)

Chris Zellner (I), 918 Aldora Lane

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Phillip Willems (I), 804 Bristol Drive

Ann Lewandowski, 103 W. Third St.

Susan Springman (I), 1702 Alexandria Court

Mary Heimbecker, 306 W. Third St.

Gary Herzberg, 1804 Athens Court

Robert McPherson, 1703 Alexandria Court

Windsor

President

(2-year term)

Robert E. Wipperfurth (I), 7580 Martha Lane, DeForest

Trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

Bruce Stravinski (I), 6667 Highland Drive, Windsor

Brad Mueller (I), 3721 Sunnywood Drive, DeForest

TOWN RACES

Albion

No information provided

Berry

Chairman

(2-year term)

Anthony Varda (I), 9332 Spring Valley Road, Mazomanie

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Michael Statz (I), 8022 Martinsville Road, Cross Plains

David H Evert, 9242 Gorst Road, Mazomanie

Black Earth

Chairman, supervisor (2), treasurer

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Breunig CPA accounting building, 1116 Mills St., Black Earth.

Blooming Grove

Chairman

(2-year term)

Ron Bristol (I), 3603 Bittner Lane, McFarland

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Amy Schroeder (I), 4244 Sprecher Road, Madison

Dave Young (I), 3395 Kuehling Drive, McFarland

Blue Mounds

No information provided

Bristol

Chairman

(2-year term)

Gerald H. Derr (I),1595 County Road V, Columbus

Supervisor

(2-year term)

Seat 1

Ben Grove (I), 2441 Grove Road, Columbus

Seat 2

Brian L. Willison (I), 2953 Kiltie Drive, Sun Prairie

Burke

Chairman

(2-year term)

Kevin Viney (I), 3521 Swansee Ridge, Sun Prairie

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 2

Jeff Stieren (I), 6237 Fox Run, DeForest

Seat 3

Steven Berg (I), 6319 Devonshire Lane, Sun Prairie

Christiana

Chairman

(2-year term)

Maureen Lien (I), 1728 Hillside Rd., Cambridge

Supervisor 1

(2-year term)

Jim Lowrey 2316 Berge Hinny Road, Cambridge

Supervisor 2

(2-year term)

Jeff Notstad (I), 942 E. Church Road, Cambridge

Cottage Grove

Chairman

(2-year term)

Kris Hampton (I), 3310 County Road N, Cottage Grove

Supervisor

(2-year term)

Seat 1

Michael F. Fonger (I), 2953 County Road BB, Cottage Grove

Seat 2

Steven Anders (I), 4274 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove.

Municipal Judge

(4-year term)

Sheryl K. Albers-Anders, 4274 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove

April Hammond-Archibald, 3826 Vilas Road Cottage Grove

Cross Plains

Chairman

(2-year term)

Greg Hyer (I), 4296 Highway P, Cross Plains

Supervisors

(2-year term)

Seat 1

Patricia Mullins, 8110 Stagecoach Road, Cross Plains

Seat 2

Jeff Baylis (I), 8735 Hidden Valley Road, Cross Plains

Clerk

(2-year term)

Nancy Meinholz (I), 4429 Garfoot Road, Cross Plains

Treasurer

(2-year term)

Bonnie Krattiger (I), 8676 Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains

Dane

Chairman, supervisor (2)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Town Hall, 213 W. Main St. Dane.

Deerfield

No information provided

Dunkirk

No information provided

Dunn

Chairman

(2-year term)

Edmond P. Minihan (I), 2379 Keenan Road., McFarland

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Jeffrey Hodgson (I), 2985 Waubesa Ave., Madison

Steven Greb (I), 1714 Labrador Road, Oregon

Municipal judge

(4-year term)

Lana Mades, Madison

Madison

No information provided

Mazomanie

Chairman, supervisor (2), treasurer and clerk

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

Medina

Chairman, supervisor (2) and treasurer

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the town hall, 634 Highway 19, Marshall.

Middleton

Chairman

(2-year term)

Cynthia Richson (I), 8685 Airport Road, Middleton

Supervisor

(2-year terms)

Seat 1

Richard Oberle (I) 7425 Blazing Stars Drive, Middleton

Lisa Pardon, 8575 Stonebrook Circle, Middleton

Seat 2

Brent Renteria (I), 7752 Ox Trail Way, Verona

Montrose

Chairman, supervisor (2), clerk, treasurer, constable

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on Jan. 2.

Oregon

Chairman, supervisor (2), constable

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road, Oregon.

Perry

Chairman, supervisor (2), treasurer, clerk

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the town hall.

Pleasant Springs

Chair, supervisor (2)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the town hall.

Primrose

Chairman, supervisor (2), treasurer (2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated in a caucus at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the town hall, 8468 Highway A, Verona.

Roxbury

Chairman, Supervisors(2), treasurer (2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated in a caucus at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the town hall, 7161 Kippling Road, Sauk City.

Rutland

Chairman, supervisor, clerk, treasurer, constable

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the town hall, 785 Center Road.

Springdale

Chairman

(2-year term)

Mike Fagan, P.O. Box 930221, Verona

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

John Rosenbaum (I), 8449 Clevenville-Riley Road, Mount Horeb

Richard Schwenn, 8155 Highway PD, Verona

Springfield

No information provided

Sun Prairie

Chairman

(2-year term)

Lyle Updike (I), no address provided

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Doug Yelk (I), no address provided

Joe Seltzner (I), no address provided

Treasurer

(2-year term)

Kay Weisensel (I), no address provided

Constable

(2-year term)

Joe Kaltenberg, no address provided

Vermont

Chairman

(2-year term)

Karen Carlock (I), 4374 Highway 78, Black Earth

Supervisor

(2-year terms)

Seat 1

Scott Moe (I), 4378 Highway F, Blue Mounds

Seat 3

Alexander McKenzie, 9842 Lattimer Lane, Mount Horeb

Verona

Chairman

(2-year term)

Mark Geller (I), 2681 Country View Road, Verona

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Mike Duerst (I), 7309 Riverside Road, Verona

Thomas R. Mathies (I), 3121 Nor-Del Hill Road, Verona

Vienna

No information provided

Westport

Chairman

(2-year term)

Dean Grosskopf (I), 5508 Woodland Drive, Waunakee

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Ken Sipsma (I), 5379-507 Mariner’s Cove Drive, Madison

John Cuccia (I), 5552 Huntingwood Way, Waunakee

York

Chairman

John Proffer (I), no address provided

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Dean Helwig, no address provided

Allen Wolfe, no address provided

Clerk

(2-year term)

Nicole Bronkhorst, no address provided

Treasurer

(2-year term)

Linda Henning, no address provided

DANE COUNTY RACES

Supervisor

(1-year terms)

District 14

Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger (I), 7313 Southern Oak Place, Madison

District 36

Melissa Ratliff (I), 242 Forreston Drive, Cottage Grove

Multi-jurisdictional judge

(4-year terms)

Towns of Blooming Grove, Bristol, Burke, Sun Prairie, Westport Dennis Sieg and Village of Dane

Dennis J. Sieg (I), 4931 Highway TT, Cottage Grove

Towns of Madison, Middleton and Verona

Todd E. Meurer (I), 6352 Goose Lake Drive, Verona

Town and village of Oregon

Beth L. Cox (I), 1000 Glenway Road, Oregon

Villages of Black Earth and Mazomanie

Isaiah W. Crowe (I), 1422 Webb St., Black Earth,

Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale

Randi Wind Milsap (I), 207 Canterbury Court, Cambridge

Villages of DeForest and Windsor

Jason J. Hanson (I), 4550 Oak Springs Circle, DeForest

COURT RACES

Supreme Court

(10-year term)

Lisa Neubauer, 1145 Main St., Racine

Brian Keith Hagedorn, 35800 Whitaker Lane, Oconomowoc

Court of Appeals, District 4

(6-year term)

Jennifer Nashold, 167 N Prospect Ave., Madison

Dane County Circuit Court, Branch 16

(6-year term)

Rhonda L. Lanford (I), 529 S Randall Ave., Madison

