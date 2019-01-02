The following candidates have filed to be on the ballot in the April 2 election. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Wednesday. If necessary, a primary will be held Feb. 19. (I) denotes incumbent.
All information was provided by municipal and school clerks; in some cases, listings may be incomplete.
SCHOOL RACES
Barneveld
(3-year terms)
District 1
Tadd Owens (I), 206 Victoria Court, Barneveld
District 2
Peter Shatrawka, 8016 AACC Road, Barneveld
District 3
Amy Hugill (I), 120 Victoria Lane, Barneveld
Belleville
(Three 3-year terms)
Marian Viney (I), 120 Green St., Belleville
Barbara Peterson (I), W3290 Schaefer Road, Belleville
Trevor J Johann, N9409 Highway D, Belleville
Cambridge
(Two 3-year terms)
Michael Huffman (I), N3970 W. Cedar Road, Cambridge
Heidi Thuli (I), W8854 Deer Run Trail, Cambridge,
Columbus
(two 3-year terms)
Keith Loppnow, N3164 River Road Columbus
Mike O’Brien (I), 241 Chapin St., Columbus
David Fischer, 1696 Esker Trail Columbus
Deerfield
(Two 3-year terms)
Lisa Sigurslid (I), 307 S. Atwood Lane., Deerfield
Tom Bush, 207 Neli Court, Deerfield
Deforest
Village of DeForest
(Two 3-year terms)
Jan Berg (I), 728 South St., DeForest
Brian Coker (I), 707 Sunnybrook Drive, DeForest
Village of Windsor
(3-year term)
Steve Tenpas (I), 4385 Sequoia Drive, Windsor
Village of Windsor
(1-year term)
Keri Brunelle (I), 6692 Prairie Creek Road, Windsor
Edgerton
No information provided
Evansville
(Two 3-year terms)
Eric Busse (I), 478 Badger Drive, Evansville
Curtis Nyhus (I), 219 N Water St, Evansville
Lodi
(Two 3-year terms)
William Wipperfurth (I), 6755 Highway P, Dane
Julie Lyn McKiernan, 253 North St., Dane
Madison
(3-year terms)
Seat 3
Kaleem Caire, 7856 Wood Reed Drive, Madison
Cristiana Carusi, 5709 Bittersweet Place
Skylar Croy, 502 N. Frances St., Madison
Seat 4
David Blaska, 5213 Loruth Terrace, Madison
Laila Borokhim, 2214 Monroe St., Madison
Albert Bryan, 4302 Hillcrest Drive, Madison
Ali Muldrow, 1966 East Main St., Madison
Seat 5
TJ Mertz, 1210 Gilson St., Madison
Ananda Mirilli, 1027 S. Sunnyvale Lane Unit A, Madison
Amos Roe, 5705 Crabapple Lane, Madison
Marshall
(Two 3-year terms)
Debra Frigo (I), 4983 Highway 73, Marshall
Mike Rateike (I), 6243 Highway 73, Marshall
Mcfarland
(Two 3-year terms)
Craig Howery (I), 5307 Timber Lane, McFarland
Christine M. Pribbenow, 5103 Black Walnut Drive
Arlyn Halvorson (I), 4128 Mahoney Road, McFarland
Middleton-Cross Plains
Area I
(3-year term)
Katy Morgan, 4206 Savannah Court, Middleton
Area III
(3-year term)
Minza Karim, 9419 Stoneywood Blvd., Middleton
Area IV
(one 3-year term and one 2-year term)
Todd Smith (I), 6406 Wydown Circle, Middleton
Robert Hesselbein, 1420 N. High Point Road, Middleton
Monona Grove
(Two 3-year terms)
Susan Manning (I), 1108 Nishishin Trail NE, Monona
Peter Sobol (I), 6005 Midwood Ave., Monona
Mount Horeb
(Three 3-year terms)
Jeff Hanna (I), 101 Harvest Circle, Mount Horeb
Kimberly Sailor (I), 205 Oak Tree Court, Mount Horeb
Leah Lipska (I), 306 Lake St., Mount Horeb
New Glarus
(Two 3-year terms)
Debra Fairbanks (I), N7655 Highway J, Monticello
Bill Oemichen, W6159 Legler Valley Road, New Glarus
Mark Smith, W6540 Highway 39, New Glarus
Oregon
(Two 3-year terms)
Krista Flanagan (I), 401 Medinah St., Oregon
Ahna Bizjak, 390 Kassander Way, Oregon
Pecatonica
(Two 3-year terms)
Dave McSherry (I), 2200 Mill Dam Road, Barneveld
Rick Rolfsmeyer (I), 7087 Highway 39, Hollandale
Jerry Bredeson, 7380 Highway F, Blanchardville
Steven Cary, 803 Blake St., Blanchardville
Poynette
(Two 3-year terms)
Gerald Burke (I), 303 Meadow Lane, Poynette
Jamie Pauli (I), N1545 Highway 22, Arlington
River Valley
(3-year terms)
Area 3
Jeff Maier (I), 3731 Dolan Road, Spring Green
Area 6
Sara Young (I), 235 N. Albany St., Spring Green
Area 9
John Bettinger (I), 1550 Wildwood Drive, Plain
Sauk Prairie
(Two 3-year terms)
Towns of Prairie du Sac and Sumpter
Richard Talmage (I), S9913 Exchange Road, Prairie du Sac
Villages of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City
Tyler Erickson (I), 120 Ash St., Apt. 8, Sauk City
Stoughton
(Three 3-year terms)
Shawn Rundblade, 1432 Felland St., Stoughton
Joe Freye (I), 1511 Willow Drive, Stoughton
Jill Patterson (I), 400 S. Page St. Stoughton
Yolibeth Fitzgibbon (I), 669 Highway N, Stoughton
Sun Prairie
(Three 3-year terms)
Steve Schroeder (I), 1300 Fitness Run, Sun Prairie
Dave Hoekstra (I), 1077 Virdon Drive, Sun Prairie
Caren Diedrich (I), 393 Bella Way, Sun Prairie
Tim Fandek, 250 S Goldenrod Drive, Sun Prairie
Montie Bowie, 3129 Katie Ida Lane, Sun Prairie
Bob Jokisch, 301 Crossing Ridge Court, Sun Prairie
Verona
Portion 2
(3-year term)
Amy Almond (I), 2564 Roanoke Circle, Fitchburg
At large
(3-year term)
Noah Roberts (I), 5846 Devoro Road, Fitchburg
At large
(1-year term)
Deborah Biddle, 306 Wynnwood Drive, Verona
Waterloo
District 3
(4-year term)
Bobbi Forman (I), 312 Anna St., Waterloo,
District 4
(3-year term)
Debra Stein (I), 7833 Island Church Road, Waterloo
Waunakee
(Three 3-year terms)
David Boetcher (I), 916 Lexington Way, Waunakee
Jack Heinemann (I), 1440 Blueridge Trail, Waunakee
Wisconsin Heights
No information provided
CITY RACES
Edgerton
City Council
(2-year terms)
District 1
Matt McIntyre (I), 3 Mechanic St.
Sarah E. Braun, 112 W Fulton St. Apt 1
District 2
Candy Davis (I), 434 Fairfield Circle
Anthony C Olson, 113 Garfield St.
District 3
Mark A. Wellnitz (I), 428 Newville St.
Anne Radtke, 309 Quigley St
Fitchburg
Mayor
(1-year term)
Jason Gonzalez (I), 2674 North Park Lane #402
Aaron Richardson, 2676 McGaw Road
City Council
District 1, Seat 1
(2-year term)
Dorothy Krause (I), 2105 Apache Drive
Rich Tate, 5710 Smithfield Circle
District 1, Seat 2
(1-year term)
Anne Scott (I), 2561 Roanoke Circle
District 2, Seat 3
(2-year term)
Julia Arata-Fratta (I), 2911 Melissa Circle
Patrick Stern, 2969 Bryn Wood Drive
District 2, Seat 4
(1-year term)
Dan Bahr (I), 3010 Yarmouth Greenway #107
District 3, Seat 5
(2-year term)
Sarah Schroeder, 2622 Mica Road
District 3, Seat 6
(1-year term)
Dan Carpenter (I), 2611 Gallagher Drive #202
District 4, Seat 7
(2-year term)
Tom Clauder (I), 2583 Norwich St.
Matthew Jones, 5152 E. Cheryl Parkway Unit 101
District 4, Seat 8
(1-year term)
Marc A. Jones, 2266 S. Syene Road
Ed Kinney, 5390 Whalen Road
Scott Lehmann, 5023 Highway M
Janell Rice, 2755 Jasmine Drive
Municipal judge
(2-year term)
Hamdy Ezalarab (I), 5785 Clermont Court
Madison
Mayor
(4-year term)
Mo Cheeks, 3545 Nakoma Road
Nick Hart, 56 N. Lakewood Gardens Lane, town of Madison
Toriana Pettaway, 21 Firestone Court
Satya Rhodes-Conway, 2642 Hoard St.
Raj Shukla, 2115 Kendall Ave.
Paul Soglin (I), 121 Standish Court
City Council
(2-year terms)
District 1
Barbara Harrington-McKinney (I), 1209 Dayflower Drive
District 2
Patrick Heck, 123 N. Blount St. Apt. 303
James White, 1340 E. Dayton St. #1
District 3
Michael Cerro, 4910 Goldfinch Drive
Lindsay Lemmer, 5405 Sudbury Way
Jared Schumacker, 439 Galileo Drive
District 4
Mike Verveer (I), 614 W. Doty St.
District 5
Shiva Bidar-Sielaff (I), 2704 Kendall Ave.
District 6
Marsha Rummel (I), 1029 Spaight St. #6C
District 7
Badri Lankella, 3017 Winter Park Place
Donna V. Moreland, 3818 Mammoth Trail
District 8
Note: Deadline extended to 5 p.m. Jan. 7.
Matthew Mitnick, 1650 Kronshage Drive Unit 111
Avra Reddy, 615 W. Johnson St. Unit 1146
District 9
Paul Skidmore (I), 13 Red Maple Trail
District 10
Zachary Henak, 4030 Council Crest
Kristin Johnson, 510 Piper Drive
District 11
Arvina Martin (I), 4901 Waukesha St.
District 12
Syed Abbas, 2513 Coolidge St.
Diane Farsetta, 213 N. Fifth St.
Lydia Maurer, 1913 Shelley Lane
James Stansfield, 1905 Elka Lane
Mark-Anthony Whitaker, 328 Kedzie St. #14
District 13
Tag Evers, 2329 Keyes Ave.
David Hoffert, 2006 Monroe St.
Justin Kirchen, 155 Rodney Court
Lee Lazar, 1906 Vilas Ave.
District 14
Sheri Carter (I), 3009 Ashford Lane
District 15
Grant Foster, 3930 Anchor Drive
Angela Jenkins, 207 Morningside Ave.
Justin Williams, 4905 Buckeye Road
District 16
Michael J Tierney (I), 4534 Secret Garden Drive
District 17
Samba Baldeh (I), 5150 Crescent Oaks Drive
James Creighton Mitchell, Jr., 1557 Cardinal Court, Lindenhurst, Illinois
District 18
Rebecca Kemble (I), 4217 School Road
District 19
Keith Furman (I), 5235 Harbor Court
Allison E. Martinson, 340 Island Drive
District 20
Christian Albouras, 2038 Rae Lane
Erica Janisch, 5305 Raymond Road
Middleton
No information provided
Monona
Mayor
(2-year term)
Mary O’Connor (I), 5103 Winnequah Road
City Council
(Three 2-year terms)
Doug Wood (I), 5304 Schluter Road
Nancy Moore (I), 4505 Winnequah Road
Kathy Thomas, 5903 Winnequah Road
Stoughton
City Council
(3-year terms except District 1)
District 1
(1-year term)
Timothy S. Riley (I), 404 Grant St.
District 2
Jean Ligocki, 1000 Giles St.
District 3
Tom Majewski (I), 516 S. Madison St.
District 4
Leonard (Ozzie) Doom, 1627 Buckingham Rd.
Sun Prairie
Mayor
(2-year term)
Paul Esser (I), 201 E Lane St.
City Council
(2-year terms)
District 1
Emily Rose Lindsey (I), 179 Vine St.
District 2
William E. Connors (I), 1514 Boulder Way
District 3
Mike Jacobs (I) 1237 Prospect Commons
District 4
Al Guyant (I), 1176 Virdon Drive
Municipal judge
(4-year term)
Thomas Hebl (I), 306 Windsor St.
Verona
City Council
(2-year terms)
District 1
Charlotte Jerney (I), 126 Meadowside Drive
District 2
Heather Reekie (I), 742 Schubert St.
VILLAGE RACES
Belleville
President
(2-year term)
Roger Hillebrand (I), 122 East Pearl St.
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Gary Salmela (I), 214 West Pearl St.
Debra Kazmar (I), 220 East Pearl St.
Dale Yurs, 219 Harmon Circle
Jacob Myrland, 125 Richard St.
Black Earth
President
(2-year term)
Patrick Troge (I), 1525 Riverview Drive
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Troy Esser (I), 1307 Madison St.
Josh Wahl (I), 4026 Red Hawk Run
Tom Parrell (I), 2133 Center St.
Blue Mounds
President, trustee (2) and municipal judge
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 9.
Brooklyn
President
(2-year term)
Jim Bakken, 224 Lincoln St.
Brit Springer, 103 Second St.
Kyle Smith, 100 Bowman St.
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Todd Klahn (I), 207 Bowman St.
Heather Kirkpatrick (I), 207 Division St.
Cambridge
President
(2-year term)
Paula Hollenbeck, 310 W. Main St
Mark McNally, 110 Waverly Drive
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Theodore Kumbier (I), 103 Scott St.
Kris Breunig (I), 104 West Ridge Circle
Kathy Cunningham (I), 413 Park St.
Steven Struss, 313 South St.
Cottage Grove
President
(2-year term)
John Williams, 504 Weald Bridge Road
Trustee
(2-year terms)
Sarah Valencia, 213 Weald Bridge Road
Jon Russell, 311 Southing Grange Road
Jeffrey C. Lennberg, 105 Ulster Court
Heidi Murphy, 3002 Pheasant Run
James Elmore, 31 Heather Drive
Alexander Jushchyshyn, 501 Killian Trail
Cross Plains
President
(2-year term)
Jay Lengfeld, 3092 Creekside Way
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Sarah Francois (I), 17201 Ludden Drive
Michael Pomykalski (I), 3047 Melody Parkway
Judith Ketelboeter, 2611 Church St.
Christopher Gavin, 2817 Brewery Road
Lori Zander, 64 Berdella Court
Dane
Trustee (2)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the village hall, 102 W. Main St.
Deerfield
President
(2-year term)
Greg Frutiger (I), 14 Greenwood St.
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Scott Tebon (I), 326 S. Atwood Lane
Jerry McMullen (I), 8 McGovern Court
Deforest
President
(2-year term)
Judd Blau (I), 414 Rosemal Lane
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Note: Deadline extended to 5 p.m. Jan. 7
Jane Cahill Wolfgram, 124 Meadow Lane
Adam Hanek, 612 Acker Parkway
Jason Kramar (I), 508 Woodvale Drive
Abigail Lowery (I), 513 Yahara St.
Taysheedra Noll, 936 Silver Ripple Way
Maple Bluff
President
(2-year term)
Tim O'Brien (I), no address provided
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Carl Vieth (I), no address provided
Jim Schuler (I), no address provided
Eric McLeod (I), no address provided
Marshall
No information provided
Mazomanie
President
(2-year term)
Gary Harrop (I), 807 Lichte Drive
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Troy Ruland, 110 Anne St.
Scott Mickelson (I), 24 W. High St.
Jeffrey Dyreson (I), 415 Henry St.
Mcfarland
President
(2-year term)
Brad Czebotar (I), 5211 Cook St.
Carolyn Clow, 6603 Schneider Place
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Stephanie Brassington (I), 5412 Broadhead St.
Eric Kryzenske, 6224 Renee Court
Clair Utter, 5220 Rustling Oaks Lane
Mount Horeb
No information provided
Oregon
President
(2-year term)
Jeanne Carpenter, 515 Oakwood Drive
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Jenna Jacobson (I), 124 Ash St.
Randy Glysch (I), 316 S. Main St.
Cory Horton (I), 890 Longwood Drive
Rockdale
President and trustee (2)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Robert M. Smithback Rockdale Community Center.
Shorewood Hills
No information provided
Waunakee
President
(2-year term)
Chris Zellner (I), 918 Aldora Lane
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Phillip Willems (I), 804 Bristol Drive
Ann Lewandowski, 103 W. Third St.
Susan Springman (I), 1702 Alexandria Court
Mary Heimbecker, 306 W. Third St.
Gary Herzberg, 1804 Athens Court
Robert McPherson, 1703 Alexandria Court
Windsor
President
(2-year term)
Robert E. Wipperfurth (I), 7580 Martha Lane, DeForest
Trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
Bruce Stravinski (I), 6667 Highland Drive, Windsor
Brad Mueller (I), 3721 Sunnywood Drive, DeForest
TOWN RACES
Albion
No information provided
Berry
Chairman
(2-year term)
Anthony Varda (I), 9332 Spring Valley Road, Mazomanie
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Michael Statz (I), 8022 Martinsville Road, Cross Plains
David H Evert, 9242 Gorst Road, Mazomanie
Black Earth
Chairman, supervisor (2), treasurer
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Breunig CPA accounting building, 1116 Mills St., Black Earth.
Blooming Grove
Chairman
(2-year term)
Ron Bristol (I), 3603 Bittner Lane, McFarland
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Amy Schroeder (I), 4244 Sprecher Road, Madison
Dave Young (I), 3395 Kuehling Drive, McFarland
Blue Mounds
No information provided
Bristol
Chairman
(2-year term)
Gerald H. Derr (I),1595 County Road V, Columbus
Supervisor
(2-year term)
Seat 1
Ben Grove (I), 2441 Grove Road, Columbus
Seat 2
Brian L. Willison (I), 2953 Kiltie Drive, Sun Prairie
Burke
Chairman
(2-year term)
Kevin Viney (I), 3521 Swansee Ridge, Sun Prairie
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 2
Jeff Stieren (I), 6237 Fox Run, DeForest
Seat 3
Steven Berg (I), 6319 Devonshire Lane, Sun Prairie
Christiana
Chairman
(2-year term)
Maureen Lien (I), 1728 Hillside Rd., Cambridge
Supervisor 1
(2-year term)
Jim Lowrey 2316 Berge Hinny Road, Cambridge
Supervisor 2
(2-year term)
Jeff Notstad (I), 942 E. Church Road, Cambridge
Cottage Grove
Chairman
(2-year term)
Kris Hampton (I), 3310 County Road N, Cottage Grove
Supervisor
(2-year term)
Seat 1
Michael F. Fonger (I), 2953 County Road BB, Cottage Grove
Seat 2
Steven Anders (I), 4274 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove.
Municipal Judge
(4-year term)
Sheryl K. Albers-Anders, 4274 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove
April Hammond-Archibald, 3826 Vilas Road Cottage Grove
Cross Plains
Chairman
(2-year term)
Greg Hyer (I), 4296 Highway P, Cross Plains
Supervisors
(2-year term)
Seat 1
Patricia Mullins, 8110 Stagecoach Road, Cross Plains
Seat 2
Jeff Baylis (I), 8735 Hidden Valley Road, Cross Plains
Clerk
(2-year term)
Nancy Meinholz (I), 4429 Garfoot Road, Cross Plains
Treasurer
(2-year term)
Bonnie Krattiger (I), 8676 Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains
Dane
Chairman, supervisor (2)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Town Hall, 213 W. Main St. Dane.
Deerfield
No information provided
Dunkirk
No information provided
Dunn
Chairman
(2-year term)
Edmond P. Minihan (I), 2379 Keenan Road., McFarland
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Jeffrey Hodgson (I), 2985 Waubesa Ave., Madison
Steven Greb (I), 1714 Labrador Road, Oregon
Municipal judge
(4-year term)
Lana Mades, Madison
Madison
No information provided
Mazomanie
Chairman, supervisor (2), treasurer and clerk
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Medina
Chairman, supervisor (2) and treasurer
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the town hall, 634 Highway 19, Marshall.
Middleton
Chairman
(2-year term)
Cynthia Richson (I), 8685 Airport Road, Middleton
Supervisor
(2-year terms)
Seat 1
Richard Oberle (I) 7425 Blazing Stars Drive, Middleton
Lisa Pardon, 8575 Stonebrook Circle, Middleton
Seat 2
Brent Renteria (I), 7752 Ox Trail Way, Verona
Montrose
Chairman, supervisor (2), clerk, treasurer, constable
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on Jan. 2.
Oregon
Chairman, supervisor (2), constable
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road, Oregon.
Perry
Chairman, supervisor (2), treasurer, clerk
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the town hall.
Pleasant Springs
Chair, supervisor (2)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the town hall.
Primrose
Chairman, supervisor (2), treasurer (2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated in a caucus at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the town hall, 8468 Highway A, Verona.
Roxbury
Chairman, Supervisors(2), treasurer (2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated in a caucus at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the town hall, 7161 Kippling Road, Sauk City.
Rutland
Chairman, supervisor, clerk, treasurer, constable
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the town hall, 785 Center Road.
Springdale
Chairman
(2-year term)
Mike Fagan, P.O. Box 930221, Verona
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
John Rosenbaum (I), 8449 Clevenville-Riley Road, Mount Horeb
Richard Schwenn, 8155 Highway PD, Verona
Springfield
No information provided
Sun Prairie
Chairman
(2-year term)
Lyle Updike (I), no address provided
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Doug Yelk (I), no address provided
Joe Seltzner (I), no address provided
Treasurer
(2-year term)
Kay Weisensel (I), no address provided
Constable
(2-year term)
Joe Kaltenberg, no address provided
Vermont
Chairman
(2-year term)
Karen Carlock (I), 4374 Highway 78, Black Earth
Supervisor
(2-year terms)
Seat 1
Scott Moe (I), 4378 Highway F, Blue Mounds
Seat 3
Alexander McKenzie, 9842 Lattimer Lane, Mount Horeb
Verona
Chairman
(2-year term)
Mark Geller (I), 2681 Country View Road, Verona
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Mike Duerst (I), 7309 Riverside Road, Verona
Thomas R. Mathies (I), 3121 Nor-Del Hill Road, Verona
Vienna
No information provided
Westport
Chairman
(2-year term)
Dean Grosskopf (I), 5508 Woodland Drive, Waunakee
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Ken Sipsma (I), 5379-507 Mariner’s Cove Drive, Madison
John Cuccia (I), 5552 Huntingwood Way, Waunakee
York
Chairman
John Proffer (I), no address provided
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Dean Helwig, no address provided
Allen Wolfe, no address provided
Clerk
(2-year term)
Nicole Bronkhorst, no address provided
Treasurer
(2-year term)
Linda Henning, no address provided
DANE COUNTY RACES
Supervisor
(1-year terms)
District 14
Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger (I), 7313 Southern Oak Place, Madison
District 36
Melissa Ratliff (I), 242 Forreston Drive, Cottage Grove
Multi-jurisdictional judge
(4-year terms)
Towns of Blooming Grove, Bristol, Burke, Sun Prairie, Westport Dennis Sieg and Village of Dane
Dennis J. Sieg (I), 4931 Highway TT, Cottage Grove
Towns of Madison, Middleton and Verona
Todd E. Meurer (I), 6352 Goose Lake Drive, Verona
Town and village of Oregon
Beth L. Cox (I), 1000 Glenway Road, Oregon
Villages of Black Earth and Mazomanie
Isaiah W. Crowe (I), 1422 Webb St., Black Earth,
Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale
Randi Wind Milsap (I), 207 Canterbury Court, Cambridge
Villages of DeForest and Windsor
Jason J. Hanson (I), 4550 Oak Springs Circle, DeForest
COURT RACES
Supreme Court
(10-year term)
Lisa Neubauer, 1145 Main St., Racine
Brian Keith Hagedorn, 35800 Whitaker Lane, Oconomowoc
Court of Appeals, District 4
(6-year term)
Jennifer Nashold, 167 N Prospect Ave., Madison
Dane County Circuit Court, Branch 16
(6-year term)
Rhonda L. Lanford (I), 529 S Randall Ave., Madison