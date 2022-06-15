Fight to reopen compromised Paisan's restaurant building seems over

The fight to reopen the compromised 12-story Downtown building that houses Paisan's restaurant seems over, with the restaurateur and building owner continuing talks to settle a lawsuit and a city decision on a demolition permit in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday evening, Paisan's owner Wally Borowski held a "wake" for staff at his sister restaurant Porta Bella near UW-Madison to mark Paisan's looming departure from its location of 16 years at 131 W. Wilson St. with hopes of finding a new site. The building is the fifth location of the longtime Madison institution.

"We still have a lease," Borowski said. "We have not been able to come to a resolution with the landlord (Executive Management). We want to get on, too. We know the building is going to come down. I want to leave. I want to do it now. We just want to get something so we won't lose our entire investment. We want to walk away with enough money to do another Paisan's someplace."

Borowski is exploring the former Estrellon restaurant space Downtown in the Ovation 309 mixed-use building at 313 W. Johnson St.

Last week, attorney Nick Loniello — whose firm, Loniello, Meier and Associates, has an office in the building and was the only other tenant after the city began a series of building closures in September — settled his own lawsuit against Executive Management. Loniello said he must move out of the building by July 15.

Meanwhile, the city remains in conflict over the condition of the 1971 building with its owner and a developer who hopes to raze and replace it with a 14-story commercial and residential structure.

Executive Management and the developer, Wilson Street Redevelopment, insist the structure is unsafe and that the Plan Commission should approve a demolition at its next meeting on June 27.

In late May, Executive Management president Greg Rice claimed the building was in danger of immediate collapse, a claim city officials called unfounded.

Since then, Terrence Wall, manager for Wilson Street Redevelopment, hired an engineering consultant firm that produced a two-page "preliminary structural condition assessment" on June 9 that recommends the building be evacuated and stay unoccupied until the facade can be fully stabilized and further evaluated, and the structure of the lower parking garage, now supported by about 3,200 metal posts, is repaired.

Report at issue

The preliminary assessment by Thornton Tomasetti, which has offices in Milwaukee and across the globe, also recommends the property be secured and the areas over the public right-of-way or adjacent properties "protected from potential fall hazards associated with the existing facade."

The city Building Inspection Division, which most recently closed the building on June 6 because Executive Management hadn't provided reports on timely inspection of the shoring posts, says the owner or developer has not provided evidence to support conclusions in the Thornton Tomasetti letter.

The letter did raise concerns for Building Inspection staff, who met with the consultant on-site on Friday and shared information with the consultant, including the details of repairs done to the exterior in 2007 and a laser-guided placement of the more-recent shoring posts, building inspector Matt Tucker said.

"It is stable but continues to degrade," Tucker said. "The design of the posts is to prevent a progressive collapse. This is not a house of cards."

After the joint tour, "I believe we are both in agreement over the condition of the property," city plan review and inspection supervisor Kyle Bunnow said.

The author of the Thornton Tomasetti letter could not be reached for comment.

'Public trust'

The saga at 131 W. Wilson St. has been acutely unfolding for eight months.

Before the first closure in September, Executive Management was provided evidence and a report from Pierce Engineers that outlined dangerous and deteriorating conditions of the building. At the same time, Building Inspection raised similar concerns.

Then, tenants reported feeling swaying and shaking inside the building, which prompted Building Inspection to close it and the owner to have its engineer design the temporary shoring system to stabilize the structure's underground parking garage. Another firm, Stone Mountain Access, installed the system and were to inspect it every two weeks while Pierce was to do quarterly inspections of the building and Building Inspection was to oversee the monitoring and maintenance of the full structure.

"I've got multiple pieces, multiple parts all looking at it, which inspires public trust," Bunnow said.

The building reopened in October but was closed again in December after the owners failed to provide documentation of ongoing monitoring of the temporary shoring system. The building was again reopened in January after required inspections and reports were completed.

Judge's ruling

On June 3, Executive Management and other owners of the building were found in contempt by a Dane County judge for again failing to perform inspections. They were ordered to have the 3,200-pylon shoring system inspected and to produce a report by noon June 6 or pay $1,000 per day until the inspection is done.

On June 6, for the third time since September, the city ordered the building closed after the owner failed to comply with city inspection requirements.

Loniello, who said he could not comment due to the terms of his settlement with Executive Management, previously accused Rice of skipping the inspections in an effort to force the city to close the building, which could ultimately clear out its remaining tenants.

"This continues to be hugely frustrating," said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. "I can't overstate how disappointed I am that the building was allowed to deteriorate to this degree and that so many lives have been impacted by the poor performance of the property owner. It's really tragic."

Rice could not be reached for comment this week.

New concerns

On Monday, Wall, who has developed many projects in the Madison area, offered a tour of the building and showed a series of problems he and Executive Management believe make the building unsafe and require demolition — although the Building Inspection Division still disputes that the building presents an immediate threat to adjacent properties or people.

Wall contends the brick facade has started bowing out and separating from the back-up structure around the entire building, with individual bricks or panels of bricks at risk of falling from the structure. Building Inspection agrees that parts of the facade show a wave but say the condition has been present for a long time, dates back to prior repairs, and that the facade is not at risk of failure and does not pose an immediate risk.

The developer also contends:

Since the shoring posts were installed, additional concrete spalling, erosion or cracks have occurred. Building Inspection says such conditions are not unexpected, and a primary function of the massive shoring is to prevent wide-scale failure or building collapse.

Many portions of exposed rebar were saw cut during the shoring installation, damaging the integrity of the building. Building Inspection says rebar is exposed, damaged or even broken, but says it's not clear that that occurred during the shoring installation.

Water has eroded or damaged structural beams and concrete floors. Building inspection agrees.

Wall said Paisan's has been "disingenuous" about seeking to keep the restaurant open while knowing about the condition of the building. "How many pizzas do you have to sell to justify somebody getting killed," he said. "It's just not right."

Borowski, who treated current and former staff to drinks and pizza at Tuesday night's commemoration, where attendees shared stories and celebrated friendships and a feeling of family, voiced surprise at the remark and said he would never jeopardize anyone's safety. He said he didn't want to trade barbs with Wall, and placed his confidence in the city's assessment.

"I cede to the judgment of the Building Inspection Division," he said.

Demolition likely

Regardless of how the conditions came to be, it seems likely the Plan Commission will approve the demolition permit, officials said.

The Building Inspection Division is supporting Executive Management's request to raze the structure with a detailed staff report expected in coming days, Tucker said.

"The building has outlived its useful life," Verveer said, adding that he supports demolition and believes the Plan Commission will approve it. But Verveer said the "hyperbole" of the building owner and developer about immediate dangers has needlessly alarmed neighbors.

If the demolition permit is approved, Wall said, it would take several months before the costly and complex process of razing the structure could begin.

