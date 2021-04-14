Field of Democrats targeting Ron Johnson's U.S. Senate seat continues to grow

And already in the new Congress, Johnson's role in delaying the passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package last month, before later voting against it, has attracted strong Democratic criticism from local and national Democrats.

Those who have lined up in opposition to Johnson have hit him on all those issues. In the video announcing her candidacy Wednesday, Godlewski slammed the incumbent senator for wasting "time and money holding hearing after hearing to push his pet conspiracy theories," playing up the relationship between Johnson and Trump and asserting Johnson "completely lost touch with Wisconsin and reality."

Prior to winning election as state treasurer in fall 2018, Godlewski, an Eau Claire native and small business owner, led the effort to oppose a constitutional amendment to eliminate the treasurer's office.