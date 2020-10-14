Field hospital for Wisconsin COVID-19 patients opens doors as inpatients top 1,000

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients crept over 1,000 in Wisconsin for the first time Wednesday, but none were transported to a newly opened field hospital designed to take overflow from strained hospitals across the state.

Officials said the 530-bed care facility built in April just outside Milwaukee, but never utilized, was prepared to take its first 50 patients on Wednesday.

Deb Standridge, CEO of the Alternate Care Facility, said hospitals had been in contact with staff at the facility to arrange for patients to be transferred there as early as Thursday. To be admitted, the patients must meet criteria that includes being in the late stages of care, but not acutely ill. The hospital will take patients between the ages of 18 and 70.

“We’ve been fielding calls all morning, all afternoon to this time from area hospital and health systems,” Standridge said.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the facility was opened because the state’s overall health care system is "in crisis.”

“Many of our ICUs are strained,” she said. “And every region of our state has one or more hospitals reporting current and imminent staff shortages.”