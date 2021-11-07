Fewer routes, faster service, no transfer points: Madison's Bus Rapid Transit promises big changes

Madison’s coming makeover of Metro Transit — perhaps the biggest ever — promises a $166 million backbone of bus rapid transit that will focus service in high-density corridors, reduce service in other areas, eliminate transfer points and reduce traffic lanes on some city thoroughfares.
Although BRT has received widespread support, Downtown businesses and other interests strongly object to routes or stations on Capitol Square and State Street, while some bus advocates contend the city is offering “bogus” alternatives that may siphon money from regular bus routes and prevent the creation of a “first-rate system.”
Amid those tensions, City Council President Syed Abbas and others proposed Friday to block the city from spending funds on BRT until the council approves the routes and other network changes to ensure people of color, those with low incomes and other riders will get good service.
“I’m a big supporter of BRT,” Abbas said. “I do believe we have to get it right.”
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called the proposal a “clumsy attempt to halt the project” that creates significant confusion and uncertainty for the initiative.
For years, the city has been planning for BRT, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations. Now, BRT is dovetailing with a separate network redesign that will re-imagine the whole system with a draft expected early next year.
With BRT as the core of frequent service, the city has been exploring two main alternatives for the broader redesign: “ridership,” which focuses service on fewer routes so buses could run more often, and “coverage,” which delivers service to as many areas as possible.
The city doesn’t have the resources to fully do both, officials said.
After getting feedback from the city’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board, the Transportation Department is drafting a network redesign that leans toward ridership. It means focusing service in high-density corridors, more frequent service, no expansion of coverage, changing coverage in some areas with some riders having to walk farther to catch a bus, and dropping the transfer point system established in 1998.
It’s time for change, even if it takes some getting used to, Rhodes-Conway said.
The approach has critics.
“The truth is that both of the pseudo options presented by the redesign team are not good and are bogus,” said Susan De Vos, president of Madison Area Bus Advocates, adding that most riders don’t care if they’re taking BRT or a local bus and are more concerned with avoiding multiple transfers, having a place to wait for a bus out of the elements and limiting walking distance to a bus stop.
Bouncing back
Metro is largely seen as a high-performing system, comparable to those in larger cities, but the network hasn’t changed substantially since the transfer point system was installed 23 years ago.
The four transfer points — Badger Road at South Park Street, Tokay Boulevard at Whitney Way, Milwaukee Street at Corporate Drive and Huxley Street at Aberg Avenue — are covered, well-lighted, hold six to eight buses and were designed to provide lots of links that previously didn’t exist.
In 1998, ridership stood at 10.1 million and rose to a peak of 15.2 million in 2014 before falling off to 12.9 million in 2019. Last year, due to the pandemic, Metro made many changes for safety and ridership plummeted to 4.7 million, the lowest since at least 1970.
But Metro is bouncing back. In just the month of September, ridership jumped 226% from 242,149 in 2020 to 789,173 in 2021.
The coming BRT system, COVID-19 disruption and changing travel habits require the city to fully rethink its network, city transportation director Tom Lynch said.
“We really can’t keep the status quo,” he said. “Our street network is not able meet our growth and transportation needs. We need a modern transit system that fosters economic growth, provides better access to all of our residents and keeps pace with peer cities.”
BRT backbone
The city is still awaiting final federal approvals for funding and the initial 15.5-mile, east-to-west BRT route that will run roughly from East Towne to West Towne. The project will use about $117 million of Federal Transit Administration funding, supported by $48 million of local money, with $13 million of the latter coming from city donations of property. A future route will run from north to south.
Because BRT is replacing local service on the route it travels on, the city doesn’t anticipate increased operational costs for the initial or north-south routes, nor is it expected to generate more revenue, Lynch said.
Many BRT decisions have been made.
BRT buses will run on dedicated inner lanes with boarding stations on medians on some of the city’s main thoroughfares. In other stretches of the first-phase route, the buses would still run on outer lanes amid other traffic, with boarding stations adjacent to sidewalks.
Rhodes-Conway is firm on running BRT on Capitol Square and the top three blocks of State Street, contending it is fast and direct, offers unparalleled access to the city’s economic and cultural center, is a good location for stations and serves stops with high ridership. She promises that stations will be “right sized” to reduce their visual impact and contends changing the route now could cause delays and risk losing federal funding.
BRT will also have other impacts, taking a lane of vehicle traffic on some main corridors and a sliver of property from some parks on Mineral Point Road to accommodate widened sidewalk.
Under the existing plan:
- One travel lane in each direction on East Washington Avenue would be dedicated to BRT, reducing vehicular traffic to two lanes in each direction, for most of the day except during the rush hour in the peak direction.
- The existing westbound bus lane on University Avenue would become a dedicated BRT lane.
- The right lane on eastbound Johnson Street between Lake and Randall streets would become a BRT lane, reducing vehicle lanes from four to three in that area.
- One lane in each direction on Whitney Way would be dedicated to BRT, reducing vehicular traffic to one lane in each direction.
- Existing bus lanes in the outer lanes of Mineral Point Road would be moved to the inner lanes and be dedicated to BRT. There would be no reduction in regular traffic lanes.
“During rush hour, there will be little to no capacity reduction on most of the BRT corridors,” Lynch said. “The bus lanes on Mineral Point Road, University Avenue through campus, and the Capitol Square exist today.
“During the off-peak hours, East Washington Avenue will have a lane removed from service for BRT,” he said. “There has been excessive speeding on East Washington Avenue during off-peak hours, which is partly due to the excess capacity that exists. The lane reduction will provide an opportunity to moderate those excessive speeds.”
The city is also putting a focus on BRT and bikes.
Running BRT on inner lanes on about half the system will eliminate many conflicts, officials said. So will fewer BRT stops and routing bikes around rather than through bus lanes. The city could create bike lanes between sidewalks and BRT stations with buses stopping and loading away from riders, they said.
Bus riders with bicycles can place their bikes inside the bus rather than on the front, which is faster, easier and works better with BRT’s raised platforms, they said. There will be bike racks at BRT stations, and the city is investigating covered and secured bike parking at the east and west terminal stations, although the latter is unlikely because it’s expensive, they said.
Additional BCycle stations are also being explored, they said.
BRT construction could begin in late 2022, with operations starting in 2024, but much will be contingent on when federal funding becomes available, Lynch said.
Abbas said he wasn’t convinced a modest delay would jeopardize federal funding. “Where is the proof?” he said. “I want to hear that from the FTA.”
Faster, more often
Although the city has not yet fully embraced either the ridership or coverage alternatives, the planned network leans toward ridership with nods to coverage, Lynch said.
In the existing network, the vast majority of the city is served by routes that run every 30 or 60 minutes on weekdays, a study by a Portland, Oregon, transit planning company says.
The ridership alternative improves frequency to compete more effectively with cars, reduces the public subsidy needed for each ride by carrying more passengers and collecting more revenue, and minimizes climate impact, the study says.
But many people have based their lives around the existing network, which is especially true of those dealing with disabilities that limit transportation options, said Jonathan Mertzig of Madison Area Bus Advocates, which hasn’t taken a formal position on the redesign. “We simply need more investment in both (ridership and coverage) goals.”
“With a fixed budget, we have to balance frequency with coverage,” Lynch said. “Service will be reduced or eliminated for a small number of people in very difficult-to-serve areas, but it will be significantly improved for the vast majority of people, including the vast majority of people of color.”
The new network could concentrate most bus service onto just seven or eight routes, providing direct service between many people, jobs and opportunities while eliminating the need for transfer points, officials said.
“The transfer points enabled more coverage, but they were problematic,” Lynch said. “They introduced delay on most trips that had to travel through a transfer point. Since the ridership network has fewer routes, it will be rare for more than two routes to intersect at one point, reducing the need for transfer points.”
Bus advocates still have questions.
“Will transfers be in safe and convenient locations? Will there be shelters and good boarding pads? Will schedules be synchronized to make for a timely connection even in bad conditions?” Mertzig asked.
The average city resident could reach 51,000 jobs within 45 minutes by bus and walking, a 112% jump over the existing network, the study says. The average person of color could reach 47,000 jobs, a 120% increase, and the average low-income person 103,000 jobs, a 28% increase. The percentages are all far higher than for the coverage option, it says.
“The ridership alternative provided better access to jobs and services for almost all portions of the city when compared to the other alternatives,” Lynch said. “This includes communities of color. Generally, people along the east-west and north-south BRT corridors will have faster more frequent service. Also, residents living outside the transfer points will have reduced travel times to Downtown.”
Ald. Charles Myadze, 18th District on the North Side, who held a neighborhood meeting on BRT and bus transit in mid-August, is unconvinced.
“What I hear from my constituents is that they are not sold on BRT and have concerns about the system redesign,” he said. Cutting current routes and creating limited routes for BRT will decrease public access to transportation and make it less usable for many people who actually depend on it. This is, plain and simple, an equity issue on which the plans so far fail.”
Abbas’ budget amendment and others will be decided by the City Council starting Tuesday.