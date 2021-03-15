Few COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Wisconsin

Fewer than 2,400 doses of the highly sought after coronavirus vaccine were wasted or spoiled in Wisconsin through February, with the single largest loss happening when an employee did it on purpose, data provided by the state health department shows.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided the data Saturday at the request of The Associated Press. It shows that through February, there had been more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered and just 2,349 were wasted or spoiled. That is a spoilage rate of 0.16%.

"Here's the bottom line: This stuff is gold," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department on Monday. "I think every vaccinator who touches a bottle of Pfizer, Moderna or J&J knows it. … I've talked to people with these wasted vaccine and they are heartbroken."

The fact that Wisconsin's wastage rate is more than 10 times below the federal government's standard of 2% is a success story, she said.

There are several reasons why a dose would be wasted, included its fragility and the requirement that doses are used within a certain amount of time, Willems Van Dijk said. Not every clinic has a waiting list of people looking for leftover vaccine, and the more people are vaccinated the harder it becomes to find people at the last minute, she said.