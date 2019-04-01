A western Wisconsin city has reached a $325,000 settlement in a lawsuit in which its former mayor — now a state representative — was accused of retaliating against a female police officer by blocking her promotion to police chief after she told a supervisor he made advances toward her.
Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, has denied the sexual harassment and discrimination allegations against him. He responded Monday with a statement calling them "baseless claims that trial lawyers wanted to profit from."
"City officials settled because their insurance company told them to," Pronschinske said.
The city of Mondovi's insurer reached the settlement, a federal judge was told last month. The La Crosse Tribune first reported on it.
After the settlement, U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Crabb dismissed a federal lawsuit brought by the former female police officer, Bonnie J. Bertrang.
The city of Mondovi issued a statement last week announcing the $325,000 settlement, which includes attorney fees, alleged damages and back pay to Bertrang.
The city admitted to no wrongdoing as part of the settlement, according to its statement.
In his statement, Pronschinske defended another officer hired as police chief instead of Bertrang as being more qualified for the top job. He also said a related complaint against him filed with the state Department of Workforce Development was dismissed.
After investigating Bertrang's allegations, the department's Equal Rights Division did not find probable cause that laws were broken, according to an initial determination document from the investigation, a copy of which Pronschinske's office gave the State Journal.
The office of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, issued a statement saying "every allegation of sexual harassment is taken seriously in the Assembly." But Vos said "no wrongdoing was ever found" on the part of Pronschinske.
Pronschinske was mayor of Mondovi from 2014 to 2018, when he lost a re-election bid. He was elected in 2016 to the state Assembly representing District 92 north of La Crosse, including most of Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.
Bertrang alleged in a 2017 court complaint that Pronschinske, while Mondovi mayor, began seeking her out "while she was on or off duty to talk about non-police related business."
Pronschinske allegedly told Bertrang on multiple occasions "that his wife and daughter were out of town so he was home alone" and followed her while she was on patrol, stopping to tell her he was worried about her patrolling alone.
After Bertrang reported concerns with Pronschinske's behavior to the Mondovi police chief, Pronschinske allegedly rejected a committee's recommendation to name Bertrang police chief to succeed Chief Terry Pittman, who was retiring.
Pronschinske then allegedly formed a new committee to recommend revising the qualifications for police chief, consisting of his wife, a council member and his friends. He went on to name another Mondovi officer who applied for the job, Scott Smith, as acting police chief.
Meetings of the committee "included discussion about (Bertrang’s) gender, pictures of her in a bikini from her Facebook page" and anonymous letters commenting on her gender, according to Bertrang's complaint.
Based on new qualifications for the police chief position, another city committee then reportedly recommended Smith be named police chief instead. Smith was ultimately hired for the position.
Bertrang resigned from the Mondovi Police Department in 2015.
In 2017, a then-state representative from Milwaukee, Democrat Josh Zepnick, faced accusations of sexual misconduct. Assembly Democrats stripped him of his committee assignments, reduced his staffing levels and barred him from meeting with them in closed caucus. Zepnick was not re-elected to his seat after losing a primary election in 2018.
Asssembly Republicans at the time issued a statement calling Zepnick's conduct "reprehensible" and saying he should consider whether he could keep serving his constituents.