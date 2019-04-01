A western Wisconsin city has reached a $325,000 settlement in a lawsuit in which its former mayor — now a state representative, Republican Treig Pronschinske — was accused of retaliating against a female police officer by blocking her promotion to police chief after she rejected his advances.
The city of Mondovi's insurer reached the settlement, a federal judge was told last month. The La Crosse Tribune first reported on it.
After the settlement, U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Crabb dismissed a federal lawsuit brought by the former police officer, Bonnie J. Bertrang.
Allied World Insurance Co., the city of Mondovi's insurer, will pay the settlement, the Tribune reported. That includes attorney fees, alleged damages and back pay to Bertrang.
The city admitted to no wrongdoing as part of the settlement, the Tribune reported.
Pronschinske's legislative office did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail left by the State Journal Monday.
The office of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations against Pronschinske.
Pronschinske was mayor of Mondovi from 2014-18. He was elected in 2016 to the state Assembly representing District 92 north of La Crosse, including most of Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.
Bertrang alleged in a 2017 court complaint that Pronschinske, while Mondovi mayor, began seeking her out "while she was on or off duty to talk about non-police related business," Crabb wrote in a 2018 order.
Pronschinske allegedly told Bertrang on multiple occasions "that his wife and daughter were out of town so he was home alone" and followed her while she was on patrol, stopping to tell her he was worried about her patrolling alone.
After Bertrang reported concerns with Pronschinske's behavior to the Mondovi police chief, Pronschinske allegedly rejected a committee's recommendation to name Bertrang police chief to succeed the current chief at the time, Terry Pittman, who was retiring.
Pronschinske then allegedly formed a new committee to recommend revising the qualifications for police chief, consisting of his wife, a council member and his friends, according to Crabb's order.
Meetings of the committee "included discussion about (Bertrang’s) gender, pictures of her in a bikini from her Facebook page" and anonymous letters commenting on her gender, according to Bertrang's complaint.
Based on new qualifications for the police chief position, another city committee then reportedly recommended another applicant, Scott Smith, be named police chief instead. Smith was ultimately hired for the position.
Bertrang resigned from the Mondovi Police Department in 2015.