FEMA to supply state with 230,000 N95 masks, decontamination system

State officials announced Thursday the acquisition of 230,000 N95 respirator masks to add to Wisconsin's stock of personal protective equipment, as well as new technology to decontaminate and extend the lifespan of used masks.
Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided the masks Thursday, along with the announced delivery of a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System that will be set up in Madison to process and sterilize N95 masks, but he cautioned that additional equipment still is needed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state requested assistance with purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) in March.
“Staff at the State Emergency Operations Center has been working tirelessly to acquire PPE, and these masks will be a welcome addition to the supply chain they have worked to establish," Evers said in a statement. "However, it only addresses a small portion of the ongoing need in Wisconsin for reliable access to PPE.”
Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator, said in a statement the masks will be distributed to county and tribal emergency managers as quickly as possible.
“However, it is important to remember these resources are still extremely scarce, so we encourage all critical care providers who need N95 masks to take steps to extend their life when possible," Williams said in a statement.
With the decontamination system, masks can be reused up to 20 times without degrading filtration performance. The system, which is expected to arrive in early May, can decontaminate tens of thousands of masks a day, according to the statement. Health care workers are asked to begin saving their used N95 masks for possible decontamination.
“This innovative solution will help dramatically extend the life of N95 masks and address the concerns many health care workers have expressed about the safety of reusing masks,” Evers said in a statement. “This is a critical component of my Badger Bounce Back plan and a key part of getting our state in a position to continue to gain momentum.”
Under the “Badger Bounce Back plan,” the state will begin reopening businesses after a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, and a 14-day downward trend in positive tests as a percentage of total tests.
The guidelines mostly align with those the Trump administration unveiled last week, but Republicans say Evers has a more restrictive set of criteria for moving to less restrictive conditions.
“Thus far, we are not seeing a downward trajectory in the 14-day cases as a percent of total tests,” Department of Health Services secretary Andrea Palm said in a Thursday webinar with Wisconsin Health News. “But obviously we will keep watching it.”
Palm said it's difficult to say how soon the state may be able to enter the first of three phases to reopen the state economy outlined in the plan.
