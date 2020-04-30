FEMA to supply state with 230,000 N95 masks, decontamination system

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State officials announced Thursday the acquisition of 230,000 N95 respirator masks to add to Wisconsin's stock of personal protective equipment, as well as new technology to decontaminate and extend the lifespan of used masks.

Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided the masks Thursday, along with the announced delivery of a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System that will be set up in Madison to process and sterilize N95 masks, but he cautioned that additional equipment still is needed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state requested assistance with purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) in March.

“Staff at the State Emergency Operations Center has been working tirelessly to acquire PPE, and these masks will be a welcome addition to the supply chain they have worked to establish," Evers said in a statement. "However, it only addresses a small portion of the ongoing need in Wisconsin for reliable access to PPE.”

Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator, said in a statement the masks will be distributed to county and tribal emergency managers as quickly as possible.