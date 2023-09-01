The federal government is delivering $6 million to help Madison cover an $8.6 million project to provide protection to an area on the Far West Side that was devastated by floods in 2018.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency award will help the city move forward on the proposed Pheasant Branch Tributary Greenway Enhancement project, located in the Old Sauk Trails Business Park between Deming Way and Excelsior Drive.

The project, designed to mitigate flood risks through improved capacity of the existing greenways and ponds, could start as soon as next summer 2024.

“Flood mitigation work is vital to our community on so many levels," City Stormwater Principal Engineer Janet Schmidt said in a statement. "This funding proves the work we’ve been doing with our watershed studies and flood modeling efforts means major improvements for our community for years to come."

The Pheasant Branch Tributary Greenway Enhancement project showcases how the city has been able to use flood models developed in the citywide watershed study effort to turn conceptual solutions into reality, officials said.

The project includes:

Improvements to capacity and flood storage of more than 2,000 feet of greenway channels, enhancements to stormwater ponds, and improvements to concrete culverts in greenway crossing locations.

Improvements to storm sewer to mitigate street and building flooding, while also directing runoff into the greenway system.

Replanting and restoring areas with native vegetation.

The effort is expected to protect the Old Sauk Trails Business Park and surrounding area from flooding during a storm that has a 1% chance of occurring annually, about 6.7 inches in 24 hours.

About seven buildings with existing first-floor structure flooding would be removed from the 1% annual chance flood impact, and 17 total structures will benefit from lowered flood elevations for improved access and potential damages.

The reduced or eliminated street flooding will improve safe access to vehicles, pedestrians, bikers and buses.

Photos: Madison area struggles Friday with more flooding Wading through Livingston Street Street barricades Filling sandbags Helping out Sandbagging Bracing for flooding Carrying sandbags Layering sandbags Tending water pumps Lending a hand Helping neighbors Road closed Rainy commute Monona Bay Flooding on East Main Street East Washington Avenue partially closed Damage to railroad tracks, west of Mazo Damage to railroad tracks, Middleton Damage to railroad tracks, Mazomanie Damage to railroad tracks Underwater bike path East Main closed Collecting sandbags Filling sandbags East Johnson closed Wading on the bike path Spring Harbor Spring Harbor Spring Harbor Spring Harbor