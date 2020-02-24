Feingold: Sanders 'potentially creating a miracle of turnout'

He said it’s “heartbreaking” to see former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s attempt to win the nomination by spending vast amounts of his own money.

“I fundamentally believe if one person can put that much money into their own campaign, or give it to somebody else, it’s fundamentally and inherently corrupt,” he said. “But if I had to go for Michael Bloomberg over Donald Trump I would in a New York minute, as they say.”

He's still torn between his preferred nominees, former Senate colleagues Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

“I’ve been saying for months that if I had a ballot in front of me I’d vote for Elizabeth,” he said.

But Sanders, he said, appears to have tapped into a progressive nerve.

“I believe that Bernie Sanders is potentially creating a miracle of turnout,” he said.

And turnout, he said, is the likely formula for beating Trump.

“Yes you should try to convince people that voted for Trump,” he said. “But I have a little trouble understanding people who voted for Trump. And there are so many people from diverse backgrounds and others who, if they feel that the political process is open to them, they will vote.”