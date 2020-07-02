Feeding the Youth continues to serve food at Madison protests

According to Ozanne, a hate crime can be “any crime committed in part or in whole because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation.”

“It honestly made my stomach churn,” Brown said of the hit-and-run. “I’ve been out there every day. I usually don’t stay that late, that’s why I wasn’t there. Most of those nights my child is with me. And I cannot imagine someone feeling bold enough to do that in front of my child.”

Brown is committed to making sure that the individuals who participate in the protests, which continue this week, are kept safe and taken care of.

“I organize all these events and then I usually call for volunteers and donations the day of,” Brown said. “I make a post saying this is what food we’re gonna do today, and this is what we need from volunteers. Usually I get way more volunteers than is needed!”

Brown said the first time she put the word out, she was looking for about 20 pizzas and ended up with 48. Volunteers also bring coolers of water and stick around to help clean up afterwards.

“I hope that with all this effort I’m putting in, at least one person can see there’s so much good in what we’re trying to do," she said.

