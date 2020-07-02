Feeding the Youth continues to serve food at Madison protests

Feeding the Youth, a grassroots organization dedicated to helping protesters and people of color, as well as anyone in need, has been on the front lines of demonstrations that have taken place in Madison since George Floyd was killed in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Jazzman Brown, who runs Feeding the Youth, has also used her organization to bring aid and peace of mind to the family of Alize Carter, who was injured in a hit-and-run last Saturday night in downtown Madison.
“I did get a chance to meet with her mom,” Brown said. “I just reached out to her saying if she needed help with food or supplies, my group was willing to do that so that time and money could be spent on the well-being of her daughter."
Brown has made a couple of deliveries to Carter’s family including supplies like antibiotics, gauze and some home-cooked meals.
“Her mom said that she was astonished at how many people were reaching out to help, and she was so appreciative of people reaching out with food,” Brown said. “I told her we’re going to help with as much as we can.”
The vehicular assault on Carter sparked demonstrations, as residents and activists alike called for justice on her behalf and demanded an end to systemic racial inequality.
Brendan J. Oneil was arrested in the case, but has been released on bail.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne was not able to comment on specifics regarding Oneil because it the case is an ongoing matter.
“As it relates to Brendan Oneil, I can say at this time we have not received a referral from law enforcement,” Ozanne said. “As there was an arrest associated with Mr. Oneil, I believe we will receive a referral in the near future. Once we receive a referral, we will review the reports in order to make a charging decision. I am unable to determine what, if any, charges will be issued without first reviewing all the reports and possibly requesting follow up if needed.”
The quick release of Oneil has many people in the Black community on edge. Brown fears he may avoid prosecution.
“It scares me that we’re going to end up with another Trayvon situation where they find him not guilty and feel like what he did was justified,” Brown said, referring to the 2012 death of Black Floriday teenager Trayvon Martin. The man who shot and killed Martin, George Zimmerman, pled self defense and was acquitted.
Until Oneil is officially charged, it won’t be known if authorities hope to add a hate crime enhancer to the charge. The enhancer, which Ozanne's office enacted in 2019, would add an additional penalty.
According to Ozanne, a hate crime can be “any crime committed in part or in whole because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation.”
“It honestly made my stomach churn,” Brown said of the hit-and-run. “I’ve been out there every day. I usually don’t stay that late, that’s why I wasn’t there. Most of those nights my child is with me. And I cannot imagine someone feeling bold enough to do that in front of my child.”
Brown is committed to making sure that the individuals who participate in the protests, which continue this week, are kept safe and taken care of.
“I organize all these events and then I usually call for volunteers and donations the day of,” Brown said. “I make a post saying this is what food we’re gonna do today, and this is what we need from volunteers. Usually I get way more volunteers than is needed!”
Brown said the first time she put the word out, she was looking for about 20 pizzas and ended up with 48. Volunteers also bring coolers of water and stick around to help clean up afterwards.
“I hope that with all this effort I’m putting in, at least one person can see there’s so much good in what we’re trying to do," she said.
