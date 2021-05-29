Feds warn GOP budget for Wisconsin puts $1.5 billion in federal education funds at risk

The U.S. Department of Education on Friday warned Wisconsin that Republicans’ proposed $350 million for the state’s rainy day fund won’t help qualify it for $1.5 billion in federal stimulus funds for education the GOP budget already puts the state at risk of losing out on.

Republican members of the Legislature’s budget committee on Thursday voted to advance a K-12 education plan that would fund just 10%, or $128 million, of the $1.6 billion sought by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. They also voted to put $350 million into the state’s budget stabilization fund to “maintain education funding stability in the future,” although that fund can be tapped for any purpose so there’s no guarantee those dollars would end up going to schools.

The GOP co-chairs of the budget committee said the warning so far changes nothing in their budget proposal.

The $128 million increase alone likely isn’t enough for the state to qualify for all of the $1.5 billion in education funding included in the latest federal coronavirus relief package.