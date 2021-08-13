 Skip to main content
Feds provide $50 million in grants for child care providers and education-based nonprofits
FEDERAL RELIEF | GRANTS TO NONPROFITS

Feds provide $50 million in grants for child care providers and education-based nonprofits

About $50 million in grants funded through the most recent COVID-19 federal relief package will be given to child care providers and education-based nonprofits, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Thursday.

The funds are aimed at increasing enrollment capacity, providing additional learning opportunities and boosting mental health support for school-age children during this summer, the 2021-22 school year and next summer.

“Our kids have had a difficult year, and we know that in order for our state to continue to bounce back from this pandemic, we have to make sure we’re getting our kids the extra support they need,” Evers said in a statement. “This past year, out-of-school providers across the state adapted to ensure our kids had safe and supportive places to go while also contending with increased capacity and mental health challenges.”

The funds from the American Rescue Plan will be distributed to eligible nonprofit organizations that provided online and in-person learning opportunities for school-age children.

Organizations from roughly 51 cities across the state that applied between June 18 and July 8 are slated to receive funds.

Of the Madison recipients, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, Goodman Community Center, Wisconsin Youth Company and YMCA of Dane County are each getting more than $1 million.

“Getting funds into the hands of nonprofit child care providers that have been hard hit by the pandemic is a priority so we can continue to bounce back,” Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said in a statement.

