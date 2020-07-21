Federal suit over local Wisconsin COVID-19 orders dismissed

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has said the local orders, many of which have already been rescinded, were legal.

Those who filed the lawsuit included the organizer of a "reopen Wisconsin" protest at the state Capitol, a restaurant owner, a pastor and a candidate for the state Assembly. They alleged six constitutional violations, including the right to free speech, religion and assembly.

The defendants said the lawsuit failed to allege any coordinated action between all the local officials involved. Those bringing the lawsuit countered that the officials acted together to violate their federal constitutional rights.

The judge disagreed.

"Each of the government entities are independent of each other, and the fact that various governmental officials consulted with each other before they issued local orders in response to the pandemic does not transform their independent actions into a single transaction or occurrence," Griesbach wrote.

Also, each of those who brought the lawsuit is subject to different orders implemented in different parts of the state, the judge said. The claims raised are "largely separate and distinct" and have been improperly joined together into one lawsuit, he said.