Federal judge upholds Wisconsin's voter ID requirements for college students

A federal judge on Thursday upheld voter ID requirements for Wisconsin college students, disposing of a lawsuit that has been lingering for more than two years.
Liberal government watchdog group Common Cause in Wisconsin filed the lawsuit in Madison in April 2019 arguing that parts of the state's voter ID law that require college identification include certain features are unconstitutional because they're irrational and unjustified. The group cited requirements that college IDs include an issuance date, an expiration date not more than two years after the issuance date and a signature.
The lawsuit didn't seek to overturn the underlying voter ID law or the requirement that college students present a photo ID to vote.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled that the college ID elements in question are commonly found on other types of voter ID in Wisconsin, which undermines any claims that the requirements discriminate against students.
College ID formats vary widely from school to school and requiring common elements on the cards encourages uniformity, the judge added.
Attorneys for Common Cause in Wisconsin didn't immediately respond to messages.
UW-Madison students vote at the Red Gym in April 2016.
Photos: UW-Madison students head to the polls on election day
On Tuesday, University of Wisconsin-Madison students headed to the polls at the Gordon Dining Center and Red Gym, among other locations. As of 3:15 p.m., the university has issued 3,332 free voter IDs for use in this election, according to a UW news release. More than 750 were issued on Tuesday alone. The news release said no major problems or delays had been reported. UW-Madison is offering voter IDs at Union South and Gordon Dining Center until 8 p.m. Tuesday night, when the polls will close.
UW-Madison students vote at the Red Gym in April 2016.
A UW-Madison student walks outside the Gordon Dining Center, one of the campus polling places, during the lunch hour.
University of Wisconsin-Madison students stand in line at the Gordon Dining Center to obtain a free UW student voter ID.
UW-Madison student Nisreen Atta serves as an election official and assists students in the voting process.
UW-Madison students vote during the lunch hour.
The Red Gym at the UW-Madison served as one of the polling stations for students.
UW-Madison students vote at the Red Gym.
A UW-Madison student votes at the Red Gym in April 2016.
A UW-Madison student votes at the Red Gym.
A UW-Madison student votes at the Red Gym.
A UW-Madison student votes at the Red Gym.
Election officials help student voters at the Red Gym at UW-Madison.
Election officials assist student voters at the Red Gym at UW-Madison.
Free UW student voter IDs were available at campus polling stations for students.
An "I Voted Today" roll of stickers at the Red Gym on the UW-Madison campus.
