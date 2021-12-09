 Skip to main content
Federal judge upholds Wisconsin's voter ID requirements for college students
Federal judge upholds Wisconsin's voter ID requirements for college students

College Voters

A national group has filed a lawsuit against Republican-backed regulations on acceptable forms of student voter IDs in Wisconsin.

A federal judge on Thursday upheld voter ID requirements for Wisconsin college students, disposing of a lawsuit that has been lingering for more than two years.

Liberal government watchdog group Common Cause in Wisconsin filed the lawsuit in Madison in April 2019 arguing that parts of the state's voter ID law that require college identification include certain features are unconstitutional because they're irrational and unjustified. The group cited requirements that college IDs include an issuance date, an expiration date not more than two years after the issuance date and a signature.

A small percentage of voters and witnesses made mistakes on their absentee ballot certificates in 2020. Here are some examples of the kinds of errors that were either allowed or corrected by the clerk in order to permit the ballot to be counted.

The lawsuit didn't seek to overturn the underlying voter ID law or the requirement that college students present a photo ID to vote.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled that the college ID elements in question are commonly found on other types of voter ID in Wisconsin, which undermines any claims that the requirements discriminate against students.

College ID formats vary widely from school to school and requiring common elements on the cards encourages uniformity, the judge added.

Attorneys for Common Cause in Wisconsin didn't immediately respond to messages.

On Tuesday, University of Wisconsin-Madison students headed to the polls at the Gordon Dining Center and Red Gym, among other locations. As of 3:15 p.m., the university has issued 3,332 free voter IDs for use in this election, according to a UW news release. More than 750 were issued on Tuesday alone. The news release said no major problems or delays had been reported. UW-Madison is offering voter IDs at Union South and Gordon Dining Center until 8 p.m. Tuesday night, when the polls will close.

