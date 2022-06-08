Federal judge rejects lawsuit to bar Ron Johnson, GOP House representatives from ballot

Calling the effort procedurally improper, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit Friday seeking to block U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and two Republican U.S. House representatives from being on the ballot for being insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Instead, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman said in a June 3 order that the plaintiffs' claim, "if it exists at all," would best be resolved before the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

"If a voter believes that a candidate is ineligible for office, he or she may seek legal redress from election administrators," Adelman said. "However, a voter may not seek legal relief relating to the candidate’s eligibility for office against the candidate directly."

The decision came after Wisconsin liberals in March filed a lawsuit alleging Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, were insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Because the action will be dismissed on procedural grounds, I express no view on the merits of the plaintiffs’ allegations that the defendants engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the United States," Adelman said.

The lawsuit was filed by 10 Wisconsin citizens and funded by the liberal Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC. Specifically, they alleged the three Republicans violated a Fourteenth Amendment clause stating, in part, no person can serve in Congress after taking an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution and then engaging in insurrection.

Recounts, court decisions and multiple reviews affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Tiffany and Fitzgerald were among 121 House Republicans who voted to object to counting Biden's presidential electors from Arizona on Jan. 6, 2021. Tiffany and Fitzgerald also were among 138 Republicans who voted to object to Biden's Pennsylvania electors.

Johnson was one of eight U.S. senators who signed an objection to counting Arizona's electors, but he ultimately voted to accept them after the Capitol riot. He later told a liberal activist “there’s nothing obviously skewed about the results” of the 2020 presidential election. Since that comment, though, Johnson has consistently supported former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman's effort to review the 2020 election.

On the insurrection, Johnson read a Federalist article at a 2021 congressional hearing stating that "fake Trump protesters" were among those committing the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, adding, "I think these are the people that probably planned this."

There is no evidence that people pretending to be supporters of former President Donald Trump planned the insurrection. In fact, hundreds of those charged with crimes from trespassing to sedition are known, vocal supporters of the former president.

Johnson later walked back his speculative statement, telling the New York Times, "It might be a flawed part of the evidence, but why exclude it?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.