Federal judge extends Wisconsin's absentee ballot deadline until week after election

In anticipation of a crush of absentee ballots, a federal judge on Monday extended the deadline for counting ballots cast in Wisconsin and sent through the mail by almost a week after Election Day.

The sweeping order by U.S. District Judge William Conley just 43 days before the election makes it likely Wisconsinites won’t know the unofficial results of the presidential election on Election Day this year, unless his ruling is reversed by the U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court.

Conley immediately put his decision on hold for a week to allow for expected appeals. An appeal would likely go first to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago, and then potentially the U.S. Supreme Court, where conservatives now hold a 5-3 majority following the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In his order, Conley extended the deadline for absentee ballots to be counted until Nov. 9, the Monday after Election Day, as long as the ballots are mailed and postmarked on or before Election Day.