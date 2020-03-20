Federal judge extends online voter registration deadline as COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic threatens Election Day chaos

“Voters should not have to choose between voting or staying healthy,” Wolfe wrote.

To further encourage voting absentee, the city of Madison has begun offering curbside voting for high-risk populations. Older voters and those with chronic health conditions can register to vote and/or cast their ballot from their vehicle in four parking spots outside the City-County Building and Madison Municipal Building.

This year’s number of absentee voters, amid an outbreak of COVID-19 that could severely hamper in-person voting, could climb far higher as the election is still more than two weeks away.

So far, Dane County leads all other Wisconsin counties in the number of absentee ballots requested and issued. As of Friday, Dane County voters have requested 67,878 absentee ballots, and 64,260 have been issued. The next-closest county is Milwaukee, where 62,644 absentee ballots have been requested and 58,679 were so far issued.

Republican stronghold Waukesha County is third so far, with 38,817 absentee ballots requested and 34,500 issued as of Friday.