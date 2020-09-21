Federal judge extends absentee ballot deadline until week after election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal judge on Monday ordered a variety of significant changes to how the presidential election will be run in Wisconsin, among them an order extending the deadline for absentee ballots to be counted by almost a week after Election Day.

The major order from U.S. District Judge William Conley just 43 days from the November election makes it likely Wisconsinites won't know the results of the presidential election on Election Day this year, unless his ruling is reversed by the U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court.

Conley's order is in a slate of cases brought by the Democratic National Committee and others seeking election-related changes, such as the extension of voting and registration deadlines, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin's normal deadline for absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Election Day. A similar order from Conley in April also extended the absentee ballot deadline, pushing back the counting of election results by about a week.

This story will be updated

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.