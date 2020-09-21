 Skip to main content
Federal judge extends absentee ballot deadline until week after election
Federal judge extends absentee ballot deadline until week after election

Election Day with COVID-19

Town of Dunn resident Robert Wilson reviews his selections on his ballot while voting at the town's highway garage in April. Voters and poll workers were encouraged to wear masks and take other precautions after efforts to delay the vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic failed. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A federal judge on Monday ordered a variety of significant changes to how the presidential election will be run in Wisconsin, among them an order extending the deadline for absentee ballots to be counted by almost a week after Election Day. 

The major order from U.S. District Judge William Conley just 43 days from the November election makes it likely Wisconsinites won't know the results of the presidential election on Election Day this year, unless his ruling is reversed by the U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court. 

Conley's order is in a slate of cases brought by the Democratic National Committee and others seeking election-related changes, such as the extension of voting and registration deadlines, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wisconsin's normal deadline for absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Election Day. A similar order from Conley in April also extended the absentee ballot deadline, pushing back the counting of election results by about a week. 

This story will be updated

