Federal judge dismisses Adams Outdoor Advertising lawsuit against Madison

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Adams Outdoor Advertising's challenge of Madison's sign ordinance and its claims against the city.

In a 51-page decision, U.S. District Judge James Peterson said there is no constitutional problem with Madison’s sign ordinance.

"Whether the Capitol Square should look like Times Square is a decision that Madison city government is entitled to make," he wrote.

"Adams alleged our entire sign ordinance was unconstitutional," city attorney Michael May said after the ruling. "So, at least theoretically, if they won, Adams and anybody else could have put up billboards – including moving and digital billboards -- wherever they wanted."

"The decision means Adams’ challenges to our sign ordinance are dismissed, and the ordinance can continue to operate as it has for years," May said. "Madison generally has a ban on new billboards in the city, and this will keep that long-standing policy decision."

Adams officials could not be reached for comment and it's unclear if the company will appeal the decision.