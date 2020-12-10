Federal judge casts doubt on Donald Trump's federal election challenge

A federal judge on Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's quest to overturn Wisconsin's election result and vowed to rule within in a day or two as Trump's legal options become increasingly narrow ahead of Monday's Electoral College vote.
The case Trump brought in federal court is one of the last presidential election lawsuits still being adjudicated. Another election challenge Trump brought in state court will receive a hearing and a likely decision on Friday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, which could be appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The state case was originally slated to be heard on Thursday but was delayed because it would have conflicted with the ongoing federal hearing.
Any remaining action would need to conclude over the weekend or early Monday due to the state's presidential electors casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden Monday. Biden won the state by more than 20,600 votes, a result that has been certified in an election officials have repeatedly said did not feature widespread voter fraud.
Trump's election challenges in Wisconsin have been fruitless so far. The Wisconsin Supreme Court last week declined to bypass other courts and immediately consider lawsuits filed by the president and his allies.
Late Wednesday night, another federal judge in Wisconsin threw out a lawsuit brought by Trump's allies seeking to overturn the election. The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take a case filed by the state of Texas seeking to overturn the election in Wisconsin and three other battleground states, though it's unlikely to do so.
More than half the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, signed on to the lawsuit.
Federal judge skeptical
During a Thursday hearing in Trump's federal election challenge, U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig appeared skeptical, telling the attorneys that going through with Trump's request to overturn the election would be unprecedented.
"It’s not lost on me that this is a political case, obviously, and that if the relief that’s been requested were granted, this would be a most remarkable proceeding and probably the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary," Ludwig said.
He further asked the attorneys in the dispute to "limit the political theater as much as we can."
Ludwig focused his questioning on the court's jurisdiction over the case because it involves both state and federal law. Ludwig criticized the Trump attorneys' contention in the case that the election should be handed over to the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide, noting the Legislature has made it clear Wisconsin's presidential elections are the avenue through which presidential electors are decided upon, not the Legislature.
The suit was filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, numerous county and municipal officials, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, even though he does not oversee elections. It also failed to name any members of the Elections Commission as defendants without explanation.
The suit alleges elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore “likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots.”
During Thursday's hearing, the Trump attorneys focused much of their presentation criticizing absentee ballot drop boxes used across the state, claiming they are unlawful. However, the Elections Commission has issued specific guidelines for how municipal clerks were allowed to use them.
Attorneys representing Democrats called the case unconstitutional and undemocratic.
Late Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Pamela Pepper dismissed another lawsuit brought by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell on behalf of Wisconsin Republican elector Bill Feehan seeking to hand all 10 of Wisconsin's electoral votes over to Trump based on baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
Support Local Journalism
In her order dismissing the case, Pepper said federal courts are simply not built to determine presidential winners.
"Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country," Pepper said. "One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the 'why.' But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks."
The filings Powell originally made in the case were peppered with errors. For example, the lawsuit included as a plaintiff the name of GOP congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, who said he was not involved; it referred to the “Wisconsin Board of State Canvassers,” which does not exist; and it asked the court for 48 hours of security camera footage from the TCF Center, which is in Detroit.
Both liberal and conservative attorneys have said the lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies are unlikely to change the result of the election.
Legislative hearing
On Friday, the Legislature is set to convene its first hearing to review the way the 2020 presidential election was conducted.
The witness list for the hearing of the purported investigation ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is short on expert testimony and instead will launch into the spotlight an assemblage of conservative partisans, including a Milwaukee radio talk show host.
Dan O'Donnell, the Republican-friendly 1130 WISN host, leads the list of expected witnesses, which also includes two Republican state election commissioners, a former conservative-backed Supreme Court Justice and a U.S. Postal Service whistleblower whose claims were debunked.
The investigation's witness list only includes only a couple local election officials: Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, a Democrat; and Republican Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers member Rick Baas. The hearing is also slated to feature a number of "concerned Wisconsin residents."
Neither Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe, nor Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg, were invited to speak at the hearing.
The witness list casts serious doubt on whether the committee is at all equipped to fulfill its alleged mission of determining the election's validity.
Vos last month announced he would convene the committee, which has the power to subpoena witnesses, in order to review how the election was administered and to answer whether the election was fair and legitimate, a task the completed statewide canvassing process already addressed.
State Republicans have so far refused to acknowledge Biden's victory. Numerous state and federal officials, including Republican U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, have said there is no evidence of significant voter fraud that would overturn the results.
The witness list circulated by Assembly co-chair Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, includes 11 people, including O'Donnell; Republican election commissioners Dean Knudson and Bob Spindell; former conservative-backed state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman; conservative attorney Erick Kaardal, who led an unsuccessful lawsuit to throw out Wisconsin's election results; McDonell; Ken Dragotta, a Waukesha County Republican Party board member.
It also includes Ethan Pease, a U.S. Postal Service subcontractor who worked in Madison who has said the USPS backdated absentee ballots after the election. But even if that's true, it wouldn't affect the election result because the state only accepted ballots until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Fave 5: Reporter Riley Vetterkind shares his top stories of 2020
It goes without saying this year has been a whirlwind, and it’s not even over yet. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our state and country with one of the foremost crises of the past century.
While some crises in our history managed to unite the nation, the story of this year’s crisis is much different. COVID-19 and the response to it have accelerated America’s and Wisconsin’s deep political divisions and leave our politics in a nearly constant state of disarray.
Here's a look back at some of this year's top stories in state government and politics.
With this year’s campaign for state Supreme Court, Wisconsinites got an early taste of the heated rhetoric that would be commonplace in the pr…
One of the most bizarre stories I’ve written this year shows that you’ll never know what just might provoke partisan-fueled vitriol. In this c…
For me, writing this story was when it became clear the COVID-19 pandemic was truly serious and here to stay. It also marked a short-lived sta…
The high court’s landmark action striking down Gov. Tony Evers’s statewide public health order threw into sharp relief the extent to which the…
Wisconsin giveth, and Wisconsin taketh away. In perhaps the biggest state political story of the year, Wisconsin revoked the support it gave P…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.