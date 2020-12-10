Federal judge casts doubt on Donald Trump's federal election challenge

More than half the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, signed on to the lawsuit.

Federal judge skeptical

During a Thursday hearing in Trump's federal election challenge, U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig appeared skeptical, telling the attorneys that going through with Trump's request to overturn the election would be unprecedented.

"It’s not lost on me that this is a political case, obviously, and that if the relief that’s been requested were granted, this would be a most remarkable proceeding and probably the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary," Ludwig said.

He further asked the attorneys in the dispute to "limit the political theater as much as we can."

Ludwig focused his questioning on the court's jurisdiction over the case because it involves both state and federal law. Ludwig criticized the Trump attorneys' contention in the case that the election should be handed over to the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide, noting the Legislature has made it clear Wisconsin's presidential elections are the avenue through which presidential electors are decided upon, not the Legislature.