Federal judge backs giving COVID relief to schools based on poverty, not population

A federal judge in California has blocked a rule that Wisconsin, eight other states and four big-city school districts said would unlawfully allow too much pandemic relief aid to be diverted from K-12 public schools to private ones.

Judge James Donato ruled late Wednesday that the federal Department of Education "went well beyond" its authority in trying to replace a funding formula mandated by Congress "with ones of its own choosing." The decision came days after a different federal judge issued a similar injunction in a lawsuit filed by Washington state.

The decision could affect how more than $150 million Wisconsin received from the federal $2.2 trillion CARES Act relief package is distributed among public and private schools.

“This decision is a big win on the path to ensuring that our public schools receive all of the funding that Congress intended to provide to them for pandemic relief,” Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement Thursday.

Across the nation

The ruling temporarily halted the U.S. government from implementing the rule in Wisconsin, California, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.; and school districts in New York City, Chicago, Cleveland and San Francisco.