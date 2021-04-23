Federal COVID aid to Wisconsin state, local governments nears $20 billion

The GOP plan would have, among other things, provided $500 million to pay state debt, $200 million in assistance for small businesses, $500 million for broadband expansion and $1 billion in property tax relief. The package of 11 bills passed the state Assembly and Senate earlier this month along party lines.

Evers has said he will direct $2.5 billion in federal funds toward economic relief for families, workers and small-business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. He also plans to spend $500 million on pandemic response efforts, and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.

In addition to vetoing the GOP effort Thursday, Evers announced $420 million in grants — as part of the $600 million in business aid he announced earlier this year — to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Legislature’s proposal to spend just a small portion of our American Rescue Plan funds on small businesses simply won’t cut it for me,” Evers said in a statement. “Our Main Streets have been hit hard during this pandemic and we need to do everything we can to make sure they can bounce back.”