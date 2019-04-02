A federal court has approved Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's request to withdraw Wisconsin from one of two lawsuits against the Affordable Care Act.
The news marks the first time Kaul has removed the state from litigation after Republican lawmakers attempted to limit his and Gov. Tony Evers' power to do so during a lame-duck session in December.
The U.S. District Court in Northern Texas granted Kaul's request to remove Wisconsin from a group of states bringing the challenge against the Affordable Care Act, which is also known as Obamacare, Kaul's office announced Tuesday.
He submitted the request earlier this month after a state judge's order briefly gave him that authority. The order blocked laws enacted by Republicans in the December session that included limits on Kaul's power to end — with the governor's approval — the state's role in litigation. A state appeals court later suspended the ruling.
Plaintiffs in the case from which Wisconsin has withdrawn are challenging a federal rule that interpreted the Obamacare ban on sex discrimination as including "gender identity" and "termination of pregnancy."
Those plaintiffs, which also include a religious hospital network, Franciscan Alliance, and other Christian health care professionals, say the rule would require they "perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transitions and abortions contrary to their religious beliefs and medical judgment."
Kaul said in a statement that "the state of Wisconsin should not have been involved in this lawsuit, and I am glad to be able to announce that we no longer are."
Federal courts have not yet responded to Kaul's request to withdraw Wisconsin from a more high-profile lawsuit against Obamacare: Texas v. United States, in which a group of states have asked a federal judge to overturn Obamacare in its entirety.