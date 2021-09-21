Federal court indicates it wants Wisconsin's new political maps in place by March

A federal judicial panel on Tuesday indicated it wants Wisconsin's new political maps in place by March 1 of next year, calling for the completion of a potential redistricting trial by the end of January as lawmakers work to draw the new decennial legislative and congressional district boundaries.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson and two other federal judges on a panel signaled they think maps should be in place by March 1 in order for candidates to begin circulating nomination papers by April 15. The new maps would then be used for legislative and congressional candidates in an August 2022 primary election.

The judicial panel called for attorneys for the parties in the case — chiefly the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, who are responsible for passing new political maps — to come up with a schedule to complete trial in the case by the end of January in order to have maps in place by March 1.

The trial, however, likely wouldn't need to occur if the GOP-controlled Legislature and governor pass a set of legislative and congressional maps before then. Peterson, however, noted that possibility is unlikely.

"There’s at least a substantial likelihood that divided government will have trouble as it has in the past drawing its own maps," Peterson said.