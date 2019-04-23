A U.S. District judge on Tuesday denied a request by the Republican-controlled Legislature to become a party in a case challenging some of Wisconsin's abortion laws, arguing such a move isn't justified and would cause unnecessary complications.
The decision from William Conley, a judge for the U.S. District Court for Wisconsin's Western District, splashed cold water on the argument from the Republican-controlled Legislature that Democratic Attorney Josh Kaul would inadequately defend the abortion laws on the books.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin brought the case against the state in January. The lawsuit asks that certain provisions of Wisconsin’s abortion laws be found unconstitutional because they restrict certain medical professionals, without any rational reason, from providing services to patients.
Among the provisions that Planned Parenthood seeks to block are provisions that bar qualified nurses from providing abortion services, restricting those services to physicians only; one that requires a woman receiving a medication-induced abortion be given the drug by the same physician on both required clinic visits; and a provision requiring that the physician who prescribed the abortion drug to be physically present when a patient is handed her pills.
The lawsuit states that violation of any of the three provisions is a felony in Wisconsin.
In March, attorneys for the Republican-controlled Legislature requested to join the case based on several reasons. Chief among them are that the Legislature has an interest in the case, it has interest in stemming any court decision that would prevent the Legislature from enacting abortion-related laws, and that Kaul won't adequately defend the laws being challenged.
"There is reason to believe the Attorney General may not litigate this case as ardently as the Legislature," the attorneys for the Legislature wrote in March.
As evidence, they cited Kaul being endorsed by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's advocacy arm, his participation in a lawsuit challenging a federal abortion regulation and the fact that his defense of the case so far "largely consists of boilerplate denials."
Judge Conley rejected that argument as inadequate, writing that Kaul and his Department of Justice defended the laws and that the same DOJ attorneys who defended abortion regulations under previous administrations are working on the case at hand. Conley also wrote the Legislature shares the same interest in the case as the state.
Conley in his denial of the Legislature's motion to intervene also called out the regrettable political implications allowing the Legislature to intervene would invite.
"To allow intervention would likely infuse additional politics into an already politically-divisive area of the law and needlessly complicate this case," Conley wrote.