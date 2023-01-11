Federal appeals court upholds Madison's billboard rules

A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by Adams Outdoor Advertising that claimed the city of Madison's sign ordinance is unconstitutional.

The city and Adams have been battling in court over the city's sign ordinances for decades, with the newly decided federal lawsuit filed in 2017. Adams owns and operates many billboards in Wisconsin, including about 90 in Madison.

Adams' federal lawsuit began as a sweeping First Amendment challenge to the city's sign ordinance under a legal standard set in a previous U.S. Supreme Court case involving another municipality. It also challenged the city's distinction between on- and off-premises signs as well as regulation of digital signs.

In April 2017, Adams submitted 26 applications to the city seeking to modify or replace existing billboards, including raising the height of structures and installing digital sign faces. In June 2017, then-city zoning administrator Matthew Tucker denied 25 of the 26 permits, citing ordinance provisions the proposed modifications would violate. The next month, Adams filed the lawsuit in federal court.

In April 2020, a federal judge dismissed the challenge, saying there's no constitutional problem with Madison's sign ordinance. "Whether the Capitol Square should look like Times Square is a decision that Madison city government is entitled to make," U.S. District Judge James Peterson said at the time.

Adams appealed that decision.

Now, on Jan. 4, in a 16-page decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, upheld the federal district court's dismissal of Adams' claims.

"The city is pleased with this outcome," Assistant City Attorney Lara Mainella said. "It supports and reinforces our understanding of the law. The city has always been careful to enact and enforce its sign regulations in a way that honors the First Amendment speech rights of those who wish to display signs in our city."

“Adams is disappointed by the court’s decision and is currently evaluating next steps,” said Julie Johnson, Adams general manager for Wisconsin.

Comprehensive ordinance

The city long ago adopted a sign control ordinance that comprehensively regulates billboards to promote traffic safety and aesthetics.

In 1989, the city amended the ordinance to ban the construction of new advertising signs with existing billboards subject to strict size, height, setback and other restrictions, and amended the ordinance again in 2009 to prohibit digital displays. In 2017, it amended the definition of advertising sign to remove earlier references to non-commercial speech.

In response to the 1989 amendments, Adams sued the city in state court on multiple arguments, including First Amendment and equal protection grounds. The case settled by a stipulated judgment in 1993.

Adams, which has gone to court against Madison, Fitchburg and Dane County over the placement of its billboards around the area, argued in the federal lawsuit that Madison's ordinance is unconstitutional because it imposes unreasonable restrictions on existing off-premises advertising signs — commercial signs advertising a product or service located on another property — in the city but doesn't ban or impose the same restrictions on on-premises signs and other types, such as real estate, political or construction signs.

In the recent decision, the 7th Circuit ruled that Adams could not sue the city over most of the sign ordinance because it had previously sued the city on essentially the same grounds in 1989 and is therefore barred by a legal concept that prohibits an entity from suing again for the same thing, Mainella said.

Also, the 7th Circuit upheld the city's authority to regulate and ban new off-premises billboards as well as Madison's authority to regulate digital technology in signs, Mainella said.

The ruling, she said, relies on a recent U.S. Supreme Court case, Reagan National Advertising of Austin Inc. vs. City of Austin, that clarified the legal standard for reviewing challenges to billboard regulations. That decision erased legal uncertainty caused by a previous case, Reed vs. Town of Gilbert, which sparked a lot of litigation about government regulation of speech, especially on signs, Mainella said.

The firm of Boardman and Clark served as lead attorney representing the city in the litigation.

The city's insurer pays the legal fees in this type of case, but the city had to pay $300,000 toward the defense and dedicate significant staff resources to responding, Mainella said.