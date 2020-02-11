Fast-moving GOP farm aid tax credits and health insurance deductions would cost about $36 million per year

In the first year, farmers would be able to request the credit from the Department of Revenue. It would transition to a refundable tax credit in the two following years before the credit sunsets.

Some Democratic lawmakers, including Evers, have questioned if the bill will get money to farmers in a timely fashion, but Tranel said funds should be available by late spring or early summer.

Facing a struggling agriculture industry, hundreds of Wisconsin farms shuttered last year. Wisconsin farmers received more than $432 million in federal aid between September 2018 and November 2019, according to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Another bill would allow self-employed individuals to deduct their health insurance from their taxes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said about 85% of Wisconsin farmers were self-employed in 2017. Of the estimated $9 million cost of the bill, about $2.5 million would go to farmers, while the remainder would go to other self-employed small businesses.

"This is I think a really progressive tax bill," said Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo. "The rest of that is going to go to the working poor."