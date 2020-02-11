Fast-moving GOP farm aid legislation would cost $36 million per year

Farm aid legislation that its Republican sponsors contend is "bigger and bolder" than what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposed earlier this year would provide farmers with tax credits and health insurance deductions that would cost about $36 million annually — if it can get through the Legislature on time.

The package of five bills is more than four times as expensive as Evers' $8.5 million proposal, and includes an estimated $9 million in annual health insurance deductions for sole proprietors such as farmers and a three-year targeted tax credit for the state’s smallest farms that would cost about $27 million per year. The GOP effort also includes amended versions of two of Evers' bills.

Several of the items brought forward by Republicans were included in Evers' 2019-21 budget, including similar health insurance deductions for self-employed individuals. However they were removed by the Republican-led Legislature.

Farmers would be able to apply the tax credit to up to 66% of property taxes on buildings "exclusively used for farming." The credit would be capped at $7,500, and claimants would have to make at least $35,000 in annual farm income to be eligible.

Farmers already pay virtually nothing in income taxes because of an agriculture and manufacturing tax credit Republicans created in 2011.