‘Far from ideal’: Madison, Dane County vote in first coronavirus-era election

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said knowing that people were unable to vote, either in person or with an absentee ballot, is “disheartening.”

“It’s been incredibly frustrating,” Witzel-Behl said. “For those voters, the perspective would be that this election did not go well at all because they have been disenfranchised.”

Local clerks faced tremendous pressure in never-before-seen circumstances. Witzel-Behl said clerks working full time in the office have been juggling the job of issuing thousands of absentee ballots, while also answering as many phone calls from voters as possible and managing other work.

“We did everything we possibly could to get those ballots out as quickly as possible,” Witzel-Behl said. “We did our very best, but we’re a small office and our very best just wasn't up to the demand of what was before us for this election.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The state won’t know the results of its presidential primary, Supreme Court race and thousands of local races, including for Madison School Board and the Dane County Board of Supervisors, until next week.