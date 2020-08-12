Fall Primary roundup: Results in key Wisconsin legislative seats

Madison-area voters might be most familiar with the four open Dane County legislative seats this cycle. But they're only a fraction of the 20 districts that lack statehouse incumbents this year.
While some of those drew wide fields of candidates, many of the most interesting races on the ballots Tuesday were in seats viewed as potential pick-up opportunities for one party or another or others where a lawmaker is facing a challenge from within their own party.
A handful of contests are laying the groundwork for a November election that will be defined at the legislative level by Republicans attempting to gain and Democrats seeking to block the formation of a veto-proof majority in both chambers.
But there are other closely watched districts in both the Senate and Assembly. That includes Green Bay's 90th Assembly District, where embattled Democratic Rep. Staush Gruszynski lost to challenger and Green Bay Area School Board member Kristina Shelton.
Shelton received nearly 79% of the vote, while Gruszynski (the only incumbent to lose Tuesday, according to WisPolitics.com) logged almost 22%, per unofficial results from Brown County.
In that race, a Capitol staffer's substantiated claims that Gruszynski verbally sexually harassed her have played a central role. Last week, the staffer told the Cap Times that Gruszynski had repeatedly invited her back to his hotel room and threatened to follow her home after she declined his advances at a Madison bar last fall.
Calling his actions "calculated," the staffer dismissed what she characterized as his attempts to downplay what happened as "an offhand joke or a flirtatious comment."
But Gruszynski said he "strongly" refutes any accusation his behavior was calculated and said no "accusations of threatening or intimidating the staffer was ever told to me." He also reiterated that he has said he “was incredibly drunk” and his comments were "unacceptable."
Shelton will face Republican Drew Kirsteatter in November.
In the upper chamber, the focus for Republicans is on three seats: the northwestern Senate District 10, currently held by Democratic Sen. Patty Schactner; the Green Bay-area Senate District 30, which Sen. Dave Hansen is vacating; and the La Crosse-area Senate District 32, left open after former Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling stepped down this year.
Following is a rundown of results in those races and other key ones this week:
Senate District 10
Republicans have been waiting for their chance to unseat Schactner since she was elected in a January 2018 special election.
The two-way primary to determine her GOP opponent brought together Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, and businesswoman Cherie Link.
Unofficial results show Stafsholt emerged victorious. In a statement Tuesday night, he called the district "Republicans' best pick-up opportunity in November, and I'm committed to leading the charge to make that victory happen."
Senate District 30
It'll be another Hansen-Wimberger matchup this year.
Though Dave Hansen is retiring, his De Pere nephew, Jonathon, on Tuesday won a two-way primary to succeed him against Sandra Ewald, of Green Bay, with 62% of the vote, per unofficial results.
Jonathon Hansen will face Green Bay attorney Eric Wimberger in November. Wimberger lost by more than 2,000 votes to Dave Hansen in 2016.
Senate District 32
Voters will see another familiar head-to-head contest in this seat come November.
Former state Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff prevailed in a three-way Democratic primary to replace Shilling, D-La Crosse.
"With so much at stake this November, I’m going to work my hardest to build on this momentum, bring together families and communities, and move our state forward," he said in a statement Tuesday night.
That sets him up for another showdown with Republican Dan Kapanke, who in 2004 defeated Pfaff to win the seat.
Kapanke then went on to lose the seat to Shilling in the 2011 recall elections, and then narrowly lost to her again in 2016.
Other notable primaries
In addition to those races, state Rep. Joan Ballweg toppled Republican opponent and restaurant owner Ken Van Dyke in the effort to succeed retiring Sen. Luther Olsen in the south-central 14th Senate District. She will face off against Democrat Joni Anderson in the fall.
In the Assembly, Republicans have had their sights set on getting back District 14, a suburban Milwaukee seat, since Democratic Rep. Robyn Vining, of Wauwatosa, flipped the open seat two years ago.
This week, Republican Bonnie Lee, of Wauwatosa, prevailed in a three-way primary to take her on. Also in the race were Linda Boucher, of Brookfield, and Steven Shevey, of Brookfield. Lee won with 80% of the vote, per initial returns.
Congressional level
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is on track to join Congress after winning the primary for the open Milwaukee-area 5th CD Tuesday.
The seat will be open in January following GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's planned retirement. The Menomonee Falls Republicans is the dean of Wisconsin's congressional delegation.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, won 77% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.
Madison results
Kelda Roys won the open 26th Senate District in a seven-way Democratic primary Tuesday night to succeed longtime Sen. Fred Risser. She faces no challengers in November.
Meanwhile, chef and restaurant owner Francesca Hong came out on top of another close, competitive seven-way Democratic race for the 76th Assembly District, spanning the length of the isthmus. While she faces a Republican challenger in November, she's all but certain to win in the heavily blue district.
State Rep. Melissa Sargent handily won in the 16th Senate District over fellow Democrat Andrew McKinney, while Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh finished first in the four-way Democratic field to replace her in the 48th Assembly District. Both will face GOP challengers in November as well, but are also expected to prevail given the nature of the seats.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.