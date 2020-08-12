Fall Primary roundup: Results in key Wisconsin legislative seats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison-area voters might be most familiar with the four open Dane County legislative seats this cycle. But they're only a fraction of the 20 districts that lack statehouse incumbents this year.

While some of those drew wide fields of candidates, many of the most interesting races on the ballots Tuesday were in seats viewed as potential pick-up opportunities for one party or another or others where a lawmaker is facing a challenge from within their own party.

A handful of contests are laying the groundwork for a November election that will be defined at the legislative level by Republicans attempting to gain and Democrats seeking to block the formation of a veto-proof majority in both chambers.

But there are other closely watched districts in both the Senate and Assembly. That includes Green Bay's 90th Assembly District, where embattled Democratic Rep. Staush Gruszynski lost to challenger and Green Bay Area School Board member Kristina Shelton.