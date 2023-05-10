A failed valve has been fixed and chlorine levels in water are back to normal for residents in the village of Oregon's northeast area, authorities reported Wednesday afternoon.
Those residents on Wednesday morning had been urged to flush the water lines in their homes due to high chlorine levels after a water operator with the Oregon Water Utility noticed the water supply's residual chlorine level was higher than normal at one of the village's wells, the village said in a statement.
Residents living in the area around North Perry Parkway, Meri Hill and Oak Street were urged to run a faucet or bath for several minutes.