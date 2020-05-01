Facing unprecedented demand, state unemployment office boosts staff, updates technology

The initial spike in calls ultimately crashed the call system on multiple incidents, sometimes for hours at a time, but Frostman said an expanded telecom capacity has helped manage the influx.

“The call volume is still severe enough where a lot of people will sometimes get a busy signal or a call will get dropped,” he noted.

Unemployment claims appear to have peaked at more than 24,000 at the end of March, so there might be some light at the end of the tunnel. In addition, Gov. Tony Evers has slowly been easing restrictions on his “safer at home” order, to allow more businesses to offer more services.

Evers plans to keep the order in place until May 26, although a GOP-led lawsuit currently in the Wisconsin Supreme Court aims to suspend the order.

But Frostman said the department will continue to add staff to better handle claims.

Before COVID-19, DWD’s unemployment office had about 500 employees. Approximately 100 new staffers have been reallocated to the department from within DWD or from other state agencies and Frostman said he hopes to reach a staff of about 1,000 people within the next couple of months.