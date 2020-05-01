Facing unprecedented demand, state unemployment office boosts staff, updates technology

As unemployment claims skyrocketed after the state shut down businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Wisconsin’s unemployment office was inundated with millions of calls, as many as 40 per second some weeks.
Department of Workforce Development secretary Caleb Frostman said the state unemployment office has responded to the unprecedented demand for benefits with upgrades to technology, expanded call volume capacity and staff increases to process as many unemployment claims as possible.
However, the response has come with its share of growing pains, including clogged phone lines for some claimants and a “technological malfunction” this week that saw some individuals accidentally receive an extra $600 in federal unemployment insurance payments.
“Between the volume of people and the percentage of those folks who haven’t previously interacted with the UI system, it creates some challenges,” Frostman said.
An influx of calls
Frostman said the department handled about 25,000 weekly claims before COVID-19, but at the end of last week the department had reached about 340,000 claims over a six-week span.
As call volumes grew, the department also closed down in-person job centers due to social distancing requirements implemented to prevent the disease’s spread.
The initial spike in calls ultimately crashed the call system on multiple incidents, sometimes for hours at a time, but Frostman said an expanded telecom capacity has helped manage the influx.
“The call volume is still severe enough where a lot of people will sometimes get a busy signal or a call will get dropped,” he noted.
Unemployment claims appear to have peaked at more than 24,000 at the end of March, so there might be some light at the end of the tunnel. In addition, Gov. Tony Evers has slowly been easing restrictions on his “safer at home” order, to allow more businesses to offer more services.
Evers plans to keep the order in place until May 26, although a GOP-led lawsuit currently in the Wisconsin Supreme Court aims to suspend the order.
But Frostman said the department will continue to add staff to better handle claims.
Before COVID-19, DWD’s unemployment office had about 500 employees. Approximately 100 new staffers have been reallocated to the department from within DWD or from other state agencies and Frostman said he hopes to reach a staff of about 1,000 people within the next couple of months.
“If it continues to slow it would probably curtail some of the things we need but at this point, there have been so many claims that, even if the dial was turned quicker, we would still have a fair amount of work to get done for the weeks that have been claimed thus far,” Frostman said.
“Technological malfunction”
DWD officials say they've rectified an error that resulted in unemployment claimants accidentally receiving an extra $600 in federal benefits.
On Thursday, the Department of Workforce Development noted a "technological malfunction" had disbursed double Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments into claimants' US Bank accounts. To fix the problem, the federal and state unemployment insurance payments were subsequently removed from the accounts.
Just over 39,000 claimants received the double payments Wednesday, although most errors were fixed before reaching the claimants’ bank account.
Just over 2,300 claimants, those with US Bank accounts, may have noticed the double payments, but DWD officials said Friday all errors had been rectified.
“We worked really hard to clear that quickly and our team still is working hard to figure out exactly what happened and how we can prevent that from happening again,” Frostman said.
Jobless rate climbs
Earnings determine a claimant’s state benefit rate, with the maximum weekly payment capped at $370. DWD began disbursing the additional $600 in weekly federal payments earlier this week. The federal funds are retroactive to the week ending April 4, and will be available through July 25.
DWD's unemployment insurance division received almost 480,000 applications and distributed more than $290 million in state unemployment benefits since March 15.
In addition, the department reported that, of the nearly 1.2 million in unemployment claims received between March 15 and April 25, almost 750,000 had been paid. The number of claims processed in that five-week period equal what is normally processed by the department over an eight-month span.
The state’s unemployment fund balance was sitting at more than $1.92 billion at the close of February, up from less than $600 million in 2007, before the last recession hit.
The state unemployment fund is filled through payroll taxes on employers and used to provide temporary benefits for qualifying workers who lose their job.
About a year ago, in April 2019, the state had recorded its lowest unemployment rate ever at 2.8%. The unemployment rate in February was 3.5% and in March, it sat at 3.4%.
However, the data used in the most recent preliminary unemployment estimates was collected before the COVID-19 pandemic — and subsequent "safer at home" order — closed down many businesses across the state.
In April, DWD officials estimated the jobless rate had skyrocketed to nearly 27%, following the same assumptions regarding the economic impact used by Moody’s Analytics. At the time, DWD projected that close to 725,000 Wisconsin residents — across 48,000 private establishments — were out of work due to the pandemic. Some 109,000 people already were unemployed before the outbreak.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.