Facing more bad press, Dane County defends Medical Examiner's Office leadership

Dane County's Director of Administration Greg Brockmeyer is defending the newly embattled management of the Medical Examiner's Office following a Wisconsin Watch investigation that found a dozen current and former employees were bullied, insulted and in one case repeatedly misgendered.

Brockmeyer largely dismissed the concerns raised by employees in a letter to the County Board that has been posted to the county's website. In the letter, Brockmeyer said the grievances were looked into and fixed after a 2020 internal investigation.

"As in any dispute or workplace concern, there will be parties that disagree with the findings," Brockmeyer wrote.

The county's head of administration also praised the office's chief medical examiner, deputy medical examiner and director of operations, the main subjects of the article's criticism.

Wisconsin Watch reported that chief medical examiner Dr. Agnieska Rogalska and director of operations Barry Irmen had a history of berating employees, using incorrect pronouns for a transgender pathologist and creating a toxic work environment that drove one former pathologist to contemplate suicide. Deputy medical examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida, who used to have Rogalska's job, failed to intervene and change the office's culture, employees told Wisconsin Watch.

Brockmeyer sees it differently.

"Dane County is incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Rogalska, Dr. Tranchida and Barry Irmen working tirelessly on our team," Brockmeyer said.

"I was saddened to see an article that was so devoid of the facts," he said. "In this case it appears that media fell short of reporting the truth while telling this story."

Brockmeyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the article's inaccuracies. Irmen, Rogalska and Tranchida deny the accusations.

Brockmeyer's defense of management at the Medical Examiner's Office comes as the county grapples with how to respond with workplace environment concerns that have been reported on in the press. In April, a Wisconsin State Journal report detailed accusations against management at the Vilas Zoo of racism and neglecting animal welfare.

The County Board will vote Thursday on hiring a retired judge to conduct an independent investigation of the zoo. Earlier this week, County Executive Joe Parisi called on the Board to instead commission an outside organization to conduct an assessment of the racial climate in county workplaces.

Along with Brockmeyer's letter, the county has posted online the responses Irmen, Rogalska and Tranchida gave to Brenda Wintrode, the Wisconsin Watch reporter who wrote the article.

Other links regarding the Medical Examiner's Office include county policy on reporting complaints against other employees and a copy of the 2020 internal investigation conducted about the office's workplace environment.

While that report said issues at the office were "similar to other County work environments," investigators with the county's Office for Equity and Inclusion urged staff to maintain professionalism and not gossip or spread rumors about each other. Other recommendations included enhancing the office's work-life balance, not having staff vent about their mental health problems to peers and directing management to respectfully coach staff instead of reprimanding them.

The success of those recommendations differs between Brockmeyer and the staff quoted by Wisconsin Watch.

In his letter, Brockmeyer said the changes were implemented, but that "some employees were not pleased with the results" and went on to share them with their union representative who then went to the media.

Multiple employees told Wisconsin Watch the changes were not implemented.

