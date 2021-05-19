Facing legal concerns, camping in Reindahl Park to stay for now

Though many people chose to camp at McPike Park, this was not allowed. The city issued an order to vacate at the end of February and moved people out of that park in March.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the TPEs were always meant to be a temporary solution under the emergency public health orders. The Centers for Disease Control recommends keeping encampments intact to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent disconnection from service providers.

“Our approach has always been and remains that we want to work with each individual person to try and get them into a better situation that works for them,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That has always been our approach. It will continue to be our approach.”