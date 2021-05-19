Facing legal concerns, camping in Reindahl Park to stay for now

A temporary encampment site used by people without housing will remain at Reindahl Park on the city’s east side for now as local policymakers navigate legal concerns over proposed changes to these areas.
Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Madison’s City Council unanimously decided to delay a decision on a proposed resolution that would have allowed the continued use of the park as an encampment site until a “suitable site” is identified. It would have also set new criteria for so-called temporary permissible encampments (TPE).
The City Council instead directed several committees to further discuss the issue and instructed staff not to disrupt the encampments.
“We don’t want to vote on something that has potential legal issues because that doesn’t help our neighbors and our fellow Madison residents at Reindahl Park,” Vice President Arvina Martin, who represents District 11, said.
As COVID-19 began spreading throughout the community last March, the city designated the Starkweather Creek conservation area and Reindahl Park as locations for temporary camping. The city called for campers to leave Reindahl Park by May 9, leaving two areas at Starkweather as the only authorized options for living outdoors.
Though many people chose to camp at McPike Park, this was not allowed. The city issued an order to vacate at the end of February and moved people out of that park in March.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the TPEs were always meant to be a temporary solution under the emergency public health orders. The Centers for Disease Control recommends keeping encampments intact to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent disconnection from service providers.
“Our approach has always been and remains that we want to work with each individual person to try and get them into a better situation that works for them,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That has always been our approach. It will continue to be our approach.”
Proponents of the resolution proposed by Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 8, want to find a location for encampments that would be easier to access for service providers, emergency responders and the people living there than the Starkweather sites. They also want to add specific criteria, including basic services like toilets, handwashing stations, drinking water, for TPEs.
But Assistant City Attorney Doran Viste said the way the resolution is written could be in conflict with state laws on campgrounds and the city’s own rules on park usage. He said the proposed changes could, in effect, create permanent campgrounds, which are not allowed in the city of Madison.
Further complicating the issue, the temporary encampments are currently allowed in Madison because the decision authorizing them is tied to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. The permissibility of these encampments could be questioned once Public Health Madison & Dane County lifts its emergency orders June 2.
With PHMDC announcing its plans hours before the council’s meeting Tuesday, it was unclear during the meeting how the orders’ expiration would affect city plans to keep Starkweather as a temporary encampment site through the end of October.
“It is questionable what authority the Council would have to create a TPE program, by resolution, that is not tied to an ongoing emergency,” Viste said in a memo to the City Council.
However, Viste said the council could alter certain ordinances or create exceptions under non-emergency situations.
