Facing criticism, state GOP may consider 'no endorsement' option at May convention

Four months until the fall partisan primary, some statewide Republican candidates are objecting to their party's endorsement process, prompting the state party to consider for the first time in more than a decade a "no endorsement" option at next month's party convention.

The party discourse further underscores a divided GOP seeking to take back the governor's office and hold on to a U.S. Senate seat — with some, including anti-establishment gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson and a growing number of county parties, calling for an end to the endorsement process completely.

Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said he anticipates the convention’s rules committee will meet before the May convention in Middleton to determine whether or not to allow a “no endorsement” option on the upcoming ballot.

“I expect there will probably be a vote by the full convention as to whether a ‘no endorsement’ option is allowed on the ballot," he said. "No matter what the rules committee decides, I expect the convention attendees will take up that question and vote on it.”

The Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2022 endorsement policy was approved by the party's executive committee in December and stipulates that candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general must raise by March 15 at least $50,000 in campaign donations from at least 300 individual donors — not including contributions from the candidate, their immediate family or most political action committees. Candidates for governor or U.S. Senate must raise at least $100,000 from at least 1,000 individual donors.

The party's executive committee will determine the full list of names to be included on the endorsement ballot in the coming weeks.

Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, who announced his campaign for lieutenant governor in August, said he fell about $24,000 and 65 individual donors short of the state party's threshold. Varnam, who is vice chair of the Grant County Republican Party, said he campaigned in nearly 50 Wisconsin counties and has received key endorsements from groups like Wisconsin Right to Life PAC and Wisconsin Family Action PAC — factors he said should be weighed when determining a candidate's viability.

"I think the bottom line is that the standard was too high," Varnam said. "Viability means more than how much money you raised."

Lieutenant governor candidate Ben Voelkel, a former senior aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson who met the necessary threshold to seek the party's endorsement, said he thinks it's a mistake to limit the number of candidates who are able to speak at the convention, which will be attended by hundreds of county delegates from across Wisconsin.

"I just think that sends the wrong message and I think it’s a mistake and I hope the party reconsiders," said Voelkel. "I’m hopeful they will make sure as many voices as possible can be represented."

Close to two dozen county parties, including the Republican Party of Dane County, have called on the state party to allow delegates to choose not to endorse any candidate or skip the endorsement process completely.

Nicholson told the state Republican Party in February he was not seeking an endorsement and urged the party not to endorse any candidates before the primary. However, he later asked that delegates consider including his name on the endorsement ballot, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Nicholson reiterated in a statement to supporters Friday that he opposes the state party's endorsement process, but said he has asked that his name be included on the ballot as a stand-in for a "no endorsement" option.

Established policy

The state party's constitution requires an endorsement vote for any statewide race. While the party used to allow a "no endorsement" option, that was removed in 2009. Candidates must secure 60% of delegate's votes to receive an endorsement.

Eliminating the endorsement process entirely would require an amendment to the party’s constitution, which could not occur before May’s convention, Jefferson said.

“If they want to amend it for future years, that is a path that can be pursued by the party leaders and the grassroots," he said.

The fundraising threshold is designed to ensure that all candidates who speak at the upcoming convention have the support to conduct a viable statewide campaign. Other viability qualifications require a candidate to have filed all necessary paperwork, be in good standing with their respective county Republican party and have an established campaign plan demonstrating their ability to mount a statewide run for office.

“The grassroots want to give the candidates a fair chance to get their message out and I think the candidates owe the grassroots in return assurances that they can run a competitive race and win," Jefferson said. "I think it boils down to that.”

A notice of the threshold requirements was sent to all candidates on Jan. 14, two months before the deadline to meet that goal.

'Stacks the deck'

"That automatically puts a huge obstacle in my way," said Kyle Yudes, who joined the race for lieutenant governor in October.

Yudes, a political newcomer from Eau Claire, said the funding threshold unfairly favors candidates like Sens. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, and Roger Roth, R-Appleton, who are able to transfer funds from their previous campaign efforts into their lieutenant governor campaign. Testin joined the race back in September while Roth, a former Senate president and congressional candidate, entered the race in February.

“It really stacks the deck against somebody like me or a lesser-known candidate," Yudes said. "That’s just not right."

Johnathan Wichmann launched his campaign for governor about two years ago before switching to the lieutenant governor race in February. Wichmann said he made the shift after Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, joined the gubernatorial race, which Wichmann said would likely split their votes in the primary.

Wichmann, who also has been invited to speak at the state's convention, said a fundraising requirement ensures that any candidate on the endorsement ballot has proven their ability to be viable in a statewide election.

"I understand a minimum donation threshold," Wichmann said. "If you’re running for a statewide office and you can only raise $2,000-$3,000, who are we kidding right?”

"The ones who are making the biggest stink about it are the ones who didn’t qualify or didn’t get enough support," he added. "They understand (a party endorsement) is a bonus, I just feel they’re making a big stink because they didn’t get enough traction."

Wichmann did take issue with allowing established lawmakers to transfer funds from previous efforts into a new campaign.

"If you’re already an elected official and you decide to change lanes — say you’re a senator and you want to go for lieutenant governor — I think you should start from scratch like everyone else," he added.

Testin, who said he raised more than $200,000 after successfully defending his Senate seat in 2020, said it's up to the state party's executive committee to determine who will, and will not, be on the endorsement ballot, but he added it's ultimately the voters who decide.

"We still have a primary that will take place, regardless of if there’s an endorsement or not," Testin said. "It does open a lot of doors and resources that otherwise might not be there if they are not endorsed.”

Roth did not respond to a request for comment.

The winners of the Aug. 9 GOP primaries for lieutenant governor and governor will be paired together for the Nov. 8 general election to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term.

