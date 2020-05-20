Face masks becoming a political symbol of the COVID-19 era

“When I see somebody that’s 20, 30 years old, and in their late teens … I think it’s more of a political thing for them,” said Tim Garcia, a 41-year-old project manager from Beaver Dam who supports President Donald Trump. “In their eyes, I think it shows that it makes them think that they care more about the well-being of other people, to try to stop this whole thing.”

Guidance on mask-wearing from public health experts has at times been confusing.

Today, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public settings in areas with significant community-based transmission where social distancing is hard to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies or a busy street. The CDC began recommending public mask-wearing after studies showed that COVID-19 can be spread by people showing no symptoms.