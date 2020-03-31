F-35 supporters call on Madison to delay resolution opposing the jets

Supporters of stationing a squadron of F-35 jets at Madison’s Truax Field are calling for the Madison City Council to delay consideration of an advisory resolution opposing the jets because the COVID-19 outbreak and the associated “safer at home” order will limit the opportunity for public comment on the contentious issue.
But one of the sponsors of the resolution said that with a decision potentially coming any day now on which bases will get the jets, it’s important for the council to make its position known.
The resolution on Tuesday’s council agenda refers to the “significant environmental impacts” of the jets identified in the Air Force’s final environmental impact statement, or EIS, and calls on the secretary of the Air Force to station them elsewhere. The council’s meeting will be held and comments taken via the internet to comply with state bans on gatherings of more than nine people.
Chris Arenz, executive director of the pro-F-35 Badger Air Community Council, said “this is happening at a time when people are distracted by very much more important issues.”
“It’s unfair to try to pass it in a time where everybody’s voice can’t be heard,” he said. “It feels like it was snuck in.”
Ald. Syed Abbas, whose 12th District includes the Wisconsin Air National Guard base, said the resolution is the logical follow-up to one passed in September that asked the Air Force to pick another location for the jets unless their adverse impacts on homes and communities were found to have been exaggerated or misrepresented.
“The final EIS confirms the significant environmental impacts identified in the draft EIS,” the new resolution states, “including substantially reduced quality and quantity of current affordable housing stock, decreased value of the property tax base” and “ongoing soil, ground and surface water PFAS contamination.” The Air Force has said basing the jets at Truax would expose about 1,019 households to average daily noise levels above 65 decibels, a level deemed “incompatible” with residential use — though not uninhabitable.
Supporters say the negative effects of the F-35s have been exaggerated and that the planes will boost the local economy, create dozens of jobs and ensure the viability of Truax’s 115th Fighter Wing and its estimated $99 million annual economic impact. Truax would require up to $120 million in construction to prepare for the new planes, and planning is already underway for $34 million worth of projects that could start next year if the mission is granted.
The Air Force last month named Truax and a base in Montgomery, Alabama, as the preferred alternatives for two, 20-plane squadrons of the $100 million jets that will replace the bases’ aging squadrons of F-16s. A final decision on that plan could not happen any earlier than the end of this month.
Arenz, though, referenced the coronavirus outbreak and questioned whether the Air Force would make its decision that quickly even without an ongoing public health emergency.
Resolutions like Madison’s and a similar one proposed earlier this month by Dane County Board members have no binding effect on the Air Force’s decision, but Abbas said he’s been told by the Air Force’s assistant secretary that “they really consider people’s feedback in the decision-making process.”
In a statement Saturday, Arenz said Wisconsin National Guard members have been deployed in various capacities in response to the coronavirus outbreak and “these unsung heroes cannot return to Madison to attend a City Council meeting in the middle of a pandemic.”
Abbas and Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, who opposes the resolution, said they have been getting hundreds of emails for and against the measure. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declined to take a position on the measure, with her office saying in a statement that she “is wholly focused on protecting the community” during the pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.