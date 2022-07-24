Eyeing new medical tech campus near Highway 14, Fitchburg looks to TIF to make it happen

The Fitchburg City Council is poised to consider using a dynamic public financing tool to pave the way for a future medical technology campus off of Highway 14.

Mayor Aaron Richardson wants to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district to develop an undeveloped, tillable field sprawling from south of Haight Farm and Lacy roads to the east of South Syene Road. The development, with the moniker Hartung Fields, includes land for science, technology and lab companies that the city hopes can expand its tax base and compliment other clusters of nearby med-tech facilities.

With a shortage of lab space in the greater Madison area, the development would be an ideal place for laboratory facilities to establish themselves, said Michael Zimmerman, Fitchburg's economic development director.

"Science, technology, medical and lab companies are the types of industries we would like to continue to attract to Fitchburg in the Hartung Fields development," Zimmerman said.

With TIF, the city and other local taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development or public infrastructure. When investments are repaid, the district is closed and the higher-valued property is fully returned to the tax rolls. The city can also leave districts open an extra year to generate funds for low-cost housing.

Under the plan, the city expects $34 million in costs for infrastructure improvements in the district.

Officials could either pay for the improvements directly, reimburse developers for the costs with incentives, require developers to pay them in full or a combination of all three.

The city council will have final approval on the terms of any deals with developers later on, Zimmerman noted.

An investment group on behalf of seed supplier Hartung Brothers Inc. first approached the city about developing some property the company owns at the southeast corner of South Syene Road and Lacy Road, Zimmerman said. Interest in the proposals prompted exploring the new TIF district.

Development is projected to create over $182 million in new value, according to the district's project plan.

Yet should Fitchburg create the district, it would be pushing up against the amount of taxable property available for TIF development under state law, which is 12%. That number is about $492 million in Fitchburg. With the new district, $464 million of taxable property in the city will be in a TIF district.

Fitchburg, like many municipalities, has long used TIF to spur other development that include med-tech companies.

Recently, the city closed TID 6, whose infrastructure improvements led the Orchard Pointe Target and $111 million in new property value. Funds from that district paid for other improvements in the city and shoveled $2.67 million into its affordable housing fund. Other TIF districts spurred the creation of the Fitchburg Commerce Park and the reconstruction of north Fish Hatchery Road.

TIF also helped the expansion of another cluster of med-tech companies on the city's north side. The TIF district that's home to the Promega Agora and complex along East Cheryl Parkway has created about $221 million in new property value for Fitchburg.

The closure of that district, TID 4, next year will also add about $5 millions to the city's affordable housing fund.