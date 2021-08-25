Eyeing equity, Dane County group suggests waiving court fees

Filing fees. Costs for crime lab work. Paying for copies, name changes and mediation sessions.
As people move through Dave County’s court system, they are assessed many different fines and fees. A Dane County subcommittee spent a year studying how people in the criminal justice, civil justice and human services systems are charged and offered 11 recommendations to reduce or eliminate the effects of fines and fees on residents.
“We took the philosophy that eliminating and reducing fines and fees when appropriate to reduce that burden is a betterment for Dane County and our citizens,” said Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8.
The subcommittee finalized its recommendations with a unanimous vote earlier this month. On Tuesday, Bayrd presented the report to the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee. She also plans to share the findings with the Health & Human Needs Committee.
“The ball is back in the hands of the elected officials,” Bayrd said, noting she plans to bring proposals to enact the recommendations.
Future changes to enact the subcommittee’s recommendations could require action by the Board of Supervisors.
The recommendations include creating a uniform waiver form that can be used across all county departments — a “gamechanger,” Bayrd said. The recommendations also call for creating a policy for when fees should be waived, and when someone qualifies for a payment plan.
Other key suggestions include establishing a minimum threshold for sending an individual's debt to collections or credit reporting agencies and determining if people are disproportionately charged fines and fees across county departments.
“Internal agencies should review and collaborate on potential disproportionate impact on single families or individuals, and efforts should be made to eliminate the fines and fees impacting these families and individuals,” according to the recommendations.
Other recommendations include:
- Educate consumers on the fee waiver process
- Conduct a racial equity and racial impact review before creating a new fee or increasing a new fee
- Collect racial and gender demographic data on who is being assessed fees, who is requesting a fee waiver or payment plan, who is being granted a fee waiver or payment plan, and who is being sent to collections
- Develop a process for actions to take before a debt is sent to collections or credit reporting agencies that will include personal contact
Members of the subcommittee, created in 2019, included Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nicholas McNamara and Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda.
“All of these individuals agreed that these are conversations we need to have and that this is how we better serve our community,” Bayrd said.
The subcommittee has already led to changes. During its review, subcommittee members learned of fines levied for juvenile justice, deferred prosecution and first offender program services.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors ultimately signed off on eliminating certain juvenile justice fees and fees for the deferred prosecution and first offender program services “in order to provide more immediate relief to Dane County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the subcommittee’s report.
