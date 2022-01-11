Extra $24 million for new Dane County Jail clears early test of support by public works committee

A Dane County public works committee has recommended a measure that would allow the county to borrow an extra $24 million to help fund the construction of a new jail, a move that keeps the original vision for the project alive amid skyrocketing construction costs.
The budget amendment was recommended on a 4-1 vote Tuesday evening after dueling proposals were introduced last week that sought to either cut costs at the expense of jail services or boost total spending from $148 million to $172 million.
If given the blessing by a three-fourths majority of the County Board, the $24 million would allow the county to close two of its existing jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and build a new seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building. The new jail would have 922 beds.
“I’m concerned that unless we act now we may end up putting it on the shelf again,” Patrick Downing, 30th District, said before the vote. “I believe it’s time to keep this project on track.”
The only county supervisor to vote against the budget amendment was Sup. Ann Degarmo, 33rd District.
A previous bid to put an additional $23 million toward the project failed last October. With the budget amendment’s success on Tuesday, it now faces consideration by a county finance committee.
Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, who chairs the public works committee and introduced the budget amendment, said that if the jail project is scaled back, the county might not be able to close the City-County Building jail, which she and county law enforcement officials past and present have called inhumane.
The future of a rival cost-cutting proposal for the jail was put on hold by the public works committee Tuesday evening.
Public Works Director Todd Draper asked the committee to postpone consideration of a resolution that would set aside $728,000 for a developer to change designs to align with a scaled-down version of the jail project that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett presented Thursday.
Draper said the proposal was put together very quickly over the holidays and his office wanted to make sure the cost estimates were correct.
That cheaper alternative calls for a six-story tower with 794 beds and cuts some renovations planned for the Public Safety Building while preserving others for an estimated cost of $155 million. Adding a seventh floor is an option under the plan in the event of additional funding or a favorable contract bid.
Cost-cutting items include eliminating some inmate visitation, getting rid of a food preparation area, nixing a Huber intake space, redesigning an HVAC system and eliminating a staff office area.
Once either of those plans are finalized, a three-fourths majority vote of the board would be needed to approve extra funding — whether that be an extra $7 million for the cost-cutting proposal, $24 million for the original or a new number. The current price points are just projections, so the costs could change quite a bit.
To avoid that vote, the County Board could instead approve a resolution that would put a referendum for more jail funding on the ballot in April or November, a possibility encouraged by County Executive Joe Parisi last week. That move would need only a simple majority to pass.
