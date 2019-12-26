Extensive University Avenue upgrade project set back a year

“It’s still going to be a very large, busy road,” writes Webber in her blog, “but sometimes you have to take the victories when they come, because otherwise all looks bleak.”

Webber pointed out that plans to widen the sidewalk to 7-8 feet from the standard 5 feet along the length of the project isn’t enough to accommodate all non-motorized users.

“This is still too narrow to call it a ‘path,’” she wrote, “and I anticipate continued conflict between people biking, walking and waiting for the bus, but it does give everyone more space.”

She adds that widening the sidewalk came at the expense of traffic lanes, leaving them slightly narrower — a good thing in her view as narrower lanes help calm traffic.

A more direct traffic calming measure will be a reduction in the speed limit for that portion of University Avenue to 30 mph from 35 mph. Just to the east, where University Avenue turns into Campus Drive, the speed limit will go from 40 mph to 35 mph.

“Lower speed limits are always good for people trying to cross the street, and for those traveling along the road as well, because it gives drivers more time to react to situations,” she wrote.