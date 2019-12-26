Extensive University Avenue upgrade project set back a year

A plan to bring some rationality to a chaotic west Madison traffic corridor has been pushed back a year, but bike and pedestrian advocates say safety features resulting from their input will improve the project.
“Your comments and advocacy on this project truly made a difference, so I want to acknowledge that,” writes Robbie Webber, a senior associate with the UW-based State Smart Transportation Initiative on the website of the local advocacy group Madison Bikes.
Construction on the five-block stretch of University Avenue, from Shorewood Boulevard to University Bay Drive, is expected to start in the spring of 2022 and end in the fall — a year later than originally planned. The most striking feature will be a bicycle and pedestrian overpass spanning University Bay Drive, giving relief to walkers and cyclists who often find themselves at the mercy of left-turners off University Avenue heading toward the traffic-heavy hospital cluster of the Veterans Hospital, the UW Hospital and the American Family Children’s Hospital.
That and other improvements could enhance safety at an intersection that ranks the fourth most dangerous in the city, with 29 crashes between 2014 and 2018, 16 of them causing injuries, and one fatality.
With about 52,000 motor vehicles a day, University Avenue is one of the city’s busiest roadways. Add to that the swarm of pedestrians, bikes and people huddled at sidewalk bus stops. Plans to add stops for a bus rapid transit system will add yet more transit users to the mix.
While encompassing six intersections, the most extensive work is planned for the problematic intersection at University Avenue and University Bay Drive, where in addition to the overpass the city plans to add a number of features:
• Two left-turn lanes from University Avenue to University Bay spilling into two northbound lanes toward the hospital complex.
• A northbound bicycle lane on University Bay and a southbound shared lane.
• An expanded 10-foot sidewalk on the east side of University Bay and a new 6-foot sidewalk from Overlook Terrace to the Children’s Hospital.
• A new traffic signal at Overlook Terrace.
Some of those improvements were unveiled at a public meeting on Dec. 18 after bicycle and pedestrian advocates sharply criticized what they saw as shortcomings in the original plan, although they didn’t get everything they asked for.
“It’s still going to be a very large, busy road,” writes Webber in her blog, “but sometimes you have to take the victories when they come, because otherwise all looks bleak.”
Webber pointed out that plans to widen the sidewalk to 7-8 feet from the standard 5 feet along the length of the project isn’t enough to accommodate all non-motorized users.
“This is still too narrow to call it a ‘path,’” she wrote, “and I anticipate continued conflict between people biking, walking and waiting for the bus, but it does give everyone more space.”
She adds that widening the sidewalk came at the expense of traffic lanes, leaving them slightly narrower — a good thing in her view as narrower lanes help calm traffic.
A more direct traffic calming measure will be a reduction in the speed limit for that portion of University Avenue to 30 mph from 35 mph. Just to the east, where University Avenue turns into Campus Drive, the speed limit will go from 40 mph to 35 mph.
“Lower speed limits are always good for people trying to cross the street, and for those traveling along the road as well, because it gives drivers more time to react to situations,” she wrote.
Another change that should make life easier for pedestrians and cyclists is the addition of no-right-turn-on-red rules at several intersections.
Other features of the plan include:
• A sidewalk on the north side of University Avenue extending to Shorewood Boulevard.
• A new bicycle and pedestrian path connection between Marshall Court and University Bay Drive.
• A “table-top,” or slightly elevated, crosswalk across University Avenue at University Bay, which will give better visibility to pedestrians.
