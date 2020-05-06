Explainer: Why is the Madison Water Utility applying for a rate increase?

Utilities can wait up to 90 days to implement a new rate after it has been approved by the PSC. If a utility wants to delay past the 90 days, it can request an additional delay, PSC spokesperson Matt Sweeney said.

“Any changes to implementation would have to be balanced with the utility's ability to operate,” Sweeney said.

Why did the Madison Water Utility apply for the rate increase?

The rate increase is driven by major capital projects, Barrilleaux said. In 2019, the MWU spent $3.4 million on water main projects. These included a new water main along Highway M near County Road PD and main replacement under East Johnson St.

Also, the MWU saw a 5.4% increase in operating costs since 2018.

At the same time, water use has been declining overall in Madison.