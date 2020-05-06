Explainer: Why is the Madison Water Utility applying for a rate increase?

Long before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the Madison Water Utility applied for a rate increase because of a significant investment in major projects in 2019.
As the pandemic has caused economic uncertainty for many, spokesperson Amy Barrilleaux said the water utility is working with the Public Service Commission to delay the implementation of the new rates to reduce stress on customers.
But the rate hike process, put in motion by MWU's application, continues to move along. A virtual public hearing on the rate increase is set for May 15.
“We are dealing with a lot of variables right now – and so are our customers,” Barrilleaux said in a statement.
When did the Madison Water Utility apply for a rate increase?
The Madison Water Utility applied to the Public Service Commission in July 2019 for an increase that would result in an 8.6% bump in revenue, or $3.8 million, over 2019 operating revenues.
If approved, when would the increase take effect?
Planning in non-pandemic times called for the new rate to go into effect sometime in July, Barrilleaux said.
How would the proposed rate increase affect the average residential customer?
Average residential customers would see a 12.8% increase, or an additional $3.40, on their monthly bills. Because MWU’s charges are about 38% of the whole Municipal Services Bill, the rate increase only affects the water portion of the total billing.
The average bill for multifamily buildings would see a 4.8% increase, or $7.22. Industrial customers would see the largest increase — 23.4%, or $261.54, for the average industrial user.
The City Council annually sets other rates for services including sewer, urban forestry, landfill and stormwater on the Municipal Services Bill. This most recently occurred March 17.
Can implementation be postponed?
Barrilleaux said the water utility contacted the PSC on April 7 about delaying the increase.
“But we can't delay an increase unless they allow us to,” Barrilleaux said.
Utilities can wait up to 90 days to implement a new rate after it has been approved by the PSC. If a utility wants to delay past the 90 days, it can request an additional delay, PSC spokesperson Matt Sweeney said.
“Any changes to implementation would have to be balanced with the utility's ability to operate,” Sweeney said.
Why did the Madison Water Utility apply for the rate increase?
The rate increase is driven by major capital projects, Barrilleaux said. In 2019, the MWU spent $3.4 million on water main projects. These included a new water main along Highway M near County Road PD and main replacement under East Johnson St.
Also, the MWU saw a 5.4% increase in operating costs since 2018.
At the same time, water use has been declining overall in Madison.
The closure of the Oscar Mayer factory caused a huge drop in water use. When it was in production, the site used about 400 million gallons per year. The city also lost Bimbo Bakeries in 2018. That facility used about 4.5 million gallons per year, according to the utility.
In the absence of Oscar Mayer, UW-Madison is the utility’s largest customer. Over the years, the university has used less water. The university used 941.6 million gallons of water in 2010. In 2019, that water use dropped to 836.3 million gallons.
Because of the pandemic, UW-Madison has been closed since March, dropping usage even further.
“The utility is seeing unprecedented changes in the way Madison is using water right now, and it’s hard to know exactly how utility revenues will be impacted by the time we get to the end of the year,” Barrilleaux said.
She said the utility is evaluating where to cut spending and eliminating almost all summer hourly positions, resulting in a cost savings about $250,000. However, the city is moving forward with street replacement projects, including work on water mains.
Didn’t the Madison Water Utility recently implement a rate increase?
The PSC approved a rate change in 2018 that increased rates by 30.6%. This was the first increase in three years.
Barrilleaux said customers can expect more regular increases to their water bills as part of a requirement the PSC included in the last rate order.
“MWU will need to file more frequent rate cases which will result in smaller, more frequent, increases,” Barrilleaux said. “In the last rate order, the PSC required the utility to submit another rate case within 2 years.”
The PSC was critical of MWU's fiscal practices in its 2018 decision. Since then, the MWU has reduced operating costs and scaled back its capital budgets, Barrilleaux said.
Also, the MWU hired a chief financial officer, converted its accounting system to the citywide finance management system and performs monthly and quarterly projections and forecasts to help guide decisions.
How can residents register their opinions for the new rate case?
The PSC will hold the virtual hearing at 10 a.m. on May 15. Members of the public can participate by phone or listen online. To call in, dial 855-947-8255 (or 630-424-2356) and enter 8333379#.
Online listeners can access the audio through the “Live Broadcast” function on the PSC’s website at http://psc.wi.gov.
Residents can submit comments online through May 21.
