Explainer: When the National Guard comes to town, how does it work with police?

As protests in Madison and across the country continue over the death of George Floyd and systemic racism, scrutiny over how police have responded to the demonstrations has grown.
Nationwide, organizations leading the marches, including Dane County groups Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage, have decried the militarization of local police. The groups have called for defunding them as the National Guard, a state-based militia, has been deployed in Wisconsin and 33 other states and in Washington, D.C, according to the National Guard Bureau, the federal agency that oversees state Guard units.
Several cities in Wisconsin — Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine — called on National Guard troops to support local law enforcement last week resulting in 1,500 Guard troops mobilized to those cities, with 125 troops in Milwaukee on May 30, according to Gov. Tony Evers’ office.
On Tuesday, Evers, who is the Guard’s commander-in-chief, said in a statement that the Guard had completed its mission and thanked them for preserving public safety and protecting “the rights of protesters and the media as peaceful demonstrations occurred around Wisconsin following the murder of George Floyd.
“I am encouraged by the peaceful protesters who continue to make their voices heard and demand change, and I am grateful for the citizen soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard whose important mission helped keep our communities safe,” he said.
So when a city calls in the National Guard, who takes the lead? Who oversees the Guard’s approach? Here are some questions and answers.
What does the National Guard do, again? Are they the same military I’ve heard President Trump talk about sending into states?
No. The National Guard is a state-run arm of the military distinct from the active duty or reserve components of the U.S. military. Though it is controlled by the governor, the National Guard has both a state and federal mission. It can be deployed to help states after natural disasters, or civil unrest, but can also be sent overseas to support active duty and reserve troops on missions. When the Guard is called overseas, they are controlled by the president. The Guard has an Army and Air Force component that follow training standards and other protocols specific to those military branches.
When multiple law enforcement agencies are involved, as they have been during local protests, how are commands issued?
According to Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl, other law enforcement agencies, including National Guard soldiers, are always at the direction of local law enforcement.
“We have our local partners here in Dane County that we work with regularly and have a lot of experience policing big events with. ... In terms of deployment and engagement, we're always going to start with our folks,” Wahl said in an interview.
Guard units are at local officials’ discretion in where or when they use force or how they will respond to a crowd, Wahl said.
National Guard members are integrated with local police officers, with a police supervisor over a larger group of Guardsmen, Wahl said.
“We have direct communication and control over how they're being used,” he said.
Can National Guard officers arrest people?
No. Guard officials cannot arrest people, according to Wahl.
I’ve been hearing a lot about “defunding police.” Who funds the Guard and by how much?
The Guard is primarily funded by the federal government, though does get some funding from the state. Traditional Guardsmen and women who train one weekend a month with their unit are paid for that work by the federal government.
According to the state Department of Military Affairs, the “Wisconsin National Guard operates on an annual budget of about $82 million — with $22 million coming from the state of Wisconsin and $60 million from federal or other sources — plus nearly $260 million in federal funding primarily used for pay, training and benefits for the Guard's citizen-soldiers and airmen.”
How are Guard forces trained to work with local law enforcement?
The Guard has units specifically trained to respond to civil unrest but also draws additional soldiers from troops from a variety of backgrounds, said Joe Trovato, a Guard spokesman.
“The Wisconsin National Guard has what’s called the National Guard Reaction Force — or NGRF. That’s a specially trained group of approximately 500 Citizen Soldiers that are validated on a set of tasks in large-scale training exercises on a regular basis — to include support to civil authorities during civil unrest but many other tasks as well,” Trovato said in an email.
That force has conducted health and welfare checks, traffic control support, and laid sandbags in a number of communities during flooding emergencies in the past year, Trovato said.
Within the NGRF is the Quick Reaction Force — or QRF, which is made up of a military police company with approximately 125 troops, each troop with 16-50 people.
These groups train regularly on all the same tasks, but the QRF has a requirement to have the ability to mobilize for an emergency in a shorter amount of time than the rest of the NGRF. The NGRF mission and the readiness requirements that come with it rotates to new units every couple of years based on a variety of factors (such as known or anticipated upcoming overseas federal deployments, for example).
Trovato affirmed that the Guard always acts in a support role to local and state authorities.
“We do not self-deploy, because we only respond when we have requests for assistance from civil authorities, and we support missions at their request,” Trovato said. “It varies from community to community, and situation to situation, but the Guard is never the lead authority in these sorts of situations, and we do not operate independently.”
