Explainer: When the National Guard comes to town, how does it work with police?

“I am encouraged by the peaceful protesters who continue to make their voices heard and demand change, and I am grateful for the citizen soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard whose important mission helped keep our communities safe,” he said.

So when a city calls in the National Guard, who takes the lead? Who oversees the Guard’s approach? Here are some questions and answers.

What does the National Guard do, again? Are they the same military I’ve heard President Trump talk about sending into states?

No. The National Guard is a state-run arm of the military distinct from the active duty or reserve components of the U.S. military. Though it is controlled by the governor, the National Guard has both a state and federal mission. It can be deployed to help states after natural disasters, or civil unrest, but can also be sent overseas to support active duty and reserve troops on missions. When the Guard is called overseas, they are controlled by the president. The Guard has an Army and Air Force component that follow training standards and other protocols specific to those military branches.

When multiple law enforcement agencies are involved, as they have been during local protests, how are commands issued?