Explainer: What to know about the Delta variant

Communities across the United States are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to a highly contagious strain of the coronavirus called the Delta variant, and Dane County is no exception.
As the virus surges, particularly in states with low vaccination rates, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued new guidance on mask wearing last week to curb transmission.
Experts say the best way to protect against contracting COVID-19 and spreading it to others is to get vaccinated. Those who remain unvaccinated are at elevated risk.
The Cap Times explains what you need to know about the Delta variant — now the predominant strain in Wisconsin — and how to keep yourself and others safe.
Why do viruses mutate?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes a virus like a growing tree that branches out. Each branch is different, allowing scientists to distinguish between them. Some variants emerge and disappear and some, in the case of the Delta variant, persist.
Viruses constantly go through mutations as they pass from person to person, said Dr. James Conway, medical director for immunization programs at UW Health.
“While this week everyone is all focused on the Delta variant, people need to realize we’re already through the Greek alphabet of mutations and variants that are being tracked around the world,” Conway said.
The CDC is monitoring multiple variants and points to four of concern:
- B.1.1.7 (Alpha): First detected in the U.S. in December 2020 and initially found in the United Kingdom
- B.1.351 (Beta): First detected in the U.S. at the end of January and initially in South Africa in December 2020
- P.1 (Gamma): First detected in the U.S. in January and initially identified in travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan, in early January
- B.1.617.2 (Delta): First detected in the U.S. in March and initially identified in India in December 2020.
What do scientists know about the Delta variant?
The Delta variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. An internal CDC document that The New York Times obtained last week said that the Delta variant spreads like chicken pox.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant is now responsible for more than 80% of infections from July 4 through July 17 in the U.S., largely among unvaccinated people. States with low vaccination rates, like Missouri and Florida, are seeing surges in COVID-19 cases.
The Delta variant is the predominant strain in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“You can pretty much presume any (COVID-19) disease that is out there should be assumed to be Delta,” Conway said.
Why are public health officials worried?
People infected by the Delta variant could carry 1,000 times more of the virus and for longer than those infected by the original virus.
National COVID-19 cases are increasing, with the New York Times reporting a daily average of nearly 80,000 new infections on Sunday, up from about 12,000 in early July. In Wisconsin, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 797, and 6.9% of people tested for COVID-19 are positive for the disease.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Dane County is also increasing. According to data from July 12 to July 25, cases increased during the 14-day period with an average of 27 cases per day. Percent positivity increased to 2% from 1.2%.
For the period ending July 25, Dane County’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases was 6.8 per 100,000 residents. The rate for unvaccinated residents is 11.3, which is 2.5 times as high as the rate for fully vaccinated residents, at 4.5.
On July 30, the CDC elevated Dane County to “substantial risk” from “moderate risk” for COVID transmission.
Dane County’s hospitalizations and deaths have remained stable. However, Conway said, “we’re really looking down the barrel of the gun” at another wave, and even a mild case of COVID-19 isn’t something to take lightly.
Conway said the situation is frustrating because the resources — vaccines — are available to curb the pandemic.
“It’s depressing for us because we’re seeing people who are suffering and dying unnecessarily,” Conway said.
What risk does the Delta variant pose to people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19?
Conway said the rise in Delta variant cases is an “outbreak of the unvaccinated.”
“For unvaccinated people, this is the worst case scenario,” Conway said. “(The Delta variant) sheds in larger quantities than the early strain and sheds virus quickly after being infected.”
With the Delta variant, Conway said, people can be infected after brief contact in close proximity to someone who is shedding the virus.
People who are not vaccinated but have already had COVID-19 should remain cautious. Experts are still learning how long someone who had COVID-19 may be protected against future infection.
What risk does the Delta variant pose to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19?
The available COVID-19 vaccines are working and effective against serious outcomes of severe disease, hospitalization and death. According to DHS, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin from Jan. 1 through July 22 occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.
“The vaccines are holding up really well,” Conway said. “The number of vaccinated people who get severe disease, hospitalized is very small.”
Vaccinated people who contract COVID-19, known as breakthrough cases, are rare.
The Kaiser Family Foundation reported July 30 that the rate of breakthrough cases is less than 1% among fully vaccinated people in states that track this data. It’s “well below” 1% in all reporting states, ranging from 0.01% in Connecticut to 0.29% in Alaska, according to the foundation’s report.
But vaccinated people can still pick up and transmit the virus. People who are considered at high risk for illness if they get infected should take safety precautions like wearing a mask.
“Vaccinated people, unfortunately, do have to be worried,” Conway said.
Nearly 52% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.3% have received the complete series. In Dane County, 70.3% percent of residents have received at least one dose and 67.5% are fully vaccinated.
What does Public Health Madison & Dane County recommend?
On July 27, Public Health recommended that Dane County residents above 2 years old should wear a mask indoors in public spaces and at private gatherings, including those who are vaccinated.
The recommendation is advisory and not a mandate, though officials urged compliance to prevent future restrictions.
“While the new research from CDC has changed the COVID landscape again, we are in a different place than we were last year because we have vaccines,” PHMDC spokeswoman Morgan Finke said. “We'll continue to reassess in the coming weeks, where we hope to be stably in lower transmission levels.”
Conway said key data points to review when considering stricter measures, like a mask mandate or closures, are the capacity of hospitals and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
It’s a particularly “scary” time, he said, because people are returning to higher education institutions and schools and he expects to see a series of large waves, though smaller than previous ones, that ebb and flow in different communities.
“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Conway said.
What’s the best way to protect against COVID-19?
Get vaccinated.
“Vaccines are the answer and that’s going to be the only way we get out of that,” Conway said.
Masking and maintaining social distancing are temporary measures until enough people get vaccinated.
Conway said those who wanted to wait and see how the vaccines affected people before getting them can look at the over 4 billion doses that have been administered across the globe.
“We pretty much know what we need to know about these vaccines,” Conway said.
He hopes those who are unvaccinated may be convinced to seek out the vaccine once those in use in the U.S. gain full approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the vaccines are approved for emergency use.
“Without vaccines, this is just going to be ‘Groundhog Day,’” Conway said.
