Explainer: What to know about the Delta variant

The available COVID-19 vaccines are working and effective against serious outcomes of severe disease, hospitalization and death. According to DHS, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin from Jan. 1 through July 22 occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.

“The vaccines are holding up really well,” Conway said. “The number of vaccinated people who get severe disease, hospitalized is very small.”

Vaccinated people who contract COVID-19, known as breakthrough cases, are rare.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reported July 30 that the rate of breakthrough cases is less than 1% among fully vaccinated people in states that track this data. It’s “well below” 1% in all reporting states, ranging from 0.01% in Connecticut to 0.29% in Alaska, according to the foundation’s report.

But vaccinated people can still pick up and transmit the virus. People who are considered at high risk for illness if they get infected should take safety precautions like wearing a mask.

“Vaccinated people, unfortunately, do have to be worried,” Conway said.